Hamas digs at Trump Gaza plan in Khan Yunis hostage release propaganda stage

Hamas printed a not-so-subtle dig at US President Donald Trump on the stage in Khan Yunis where Hamas will release three hostages on Saturday.

Among the banners printed in English, Hebrew, and Arabic is the phrase “no migration except to Jerusalem” - a likely reference to Trump’s relocation plans.

Trump previously announced the controversial plan to resettle Gazans in Jordan and Egypt - a plan strongly rejected by the Arab world.

The other banner slogans included “We Crossed Over Swiftly” - a reference to Hamas’s October 7 invasion in 2023. The terror group broke an existing ceasefire and stormed southern Israel, where they massacred some 1200 people and abducted over 250 more.

Below the text on the invasion are names and pictures of Israeli towns invaded during the massacre with Hamas’s red triangle logo. Palestinian Hamas terrorists stand guard before the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, February 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

“O Jerusalem, Bear Witness: We Are Your Soldiers,” the final banner reads.

The posters also featured images of eliminated Hamas leadership.

Hamas's propaganda ops

Hamas has used past hostage releases to stage propaganda ceremonies, according to an analysis by the Jerusalem Post's Seth Frantzman - forcing the released captives to walk in front of jeering Gazan crowds.

While Hamas has used the opportunity to display its weaponry and alleged popularity in the Gaza Strip, both Israel and the Red Cross have warned that the propaganda events come at the expense of the safety of the hostages.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was “increasingly concerned” about the conditions surrounding the release of hostages last week. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The ICRC said they had repeatedly, both in private and in public statements, raised their concerns about the hostage release ceremonies and mass attendance in Gaza – arguing that the release should be “dignified and private.”

“The ICRC is prepared to facilitate further release operations as a humanitarian intermediary in the coming days and weeks,” the organization stated. “The ceasefire agreement must hold so that more release operations can take place and more aid can enter Gaza.”