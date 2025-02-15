Hostage Eitan Horn's car, stolen on October 7, seen in ceremony in which his brother was released

A black vehicle that was seen at Hamas's propaganda hostage release ceremony in Khan Yunis on Saturday belonged to Eitan Horn, an Israeli who is still being held hostage in Gaza.

The ceremony in which the vehicle was seen was for the release of three hostages, including the release of Horn's brother, Iair.

The discovery was made by Rotem Nechemya, an Israeli user on X, who said, "A little before October 7, we had to sell our family car, the love of my father's life, to a lovely guy named Eitan who lives in the suburbs.

טוב תשמעו סיפור קצת לפני ה7.10 נאלצנו למכור את הרכב המשפחתי שלנו אהבת חיי של אבא שלי הד׳ואג שלנו לבחור מקסים בשם איתן שגר בעוטף אבא שלי היה כמובן מאוהב ברכב הזה עשה לו הגבהה ג׳אנטים שחורים בקיצור כל התוספות ב07.10 גילינו שאיתן נחטף אבל לא ידענו שהרכב נחטף איתומציאות הזויה שבה pic.twitter.com/XsS669Bu7t — Rotemi (@RNechemya) February 15, 2025

"My dad was, of course, in love with the car," she continued. "On October 7, we discovered Eitan had been kidnapped, but we didn't know that the vehicle had been taken with him. This is a delusional reality."

Car stolen among other possessions on October 7

Eitan's car was not the only thing stolen on October 7 that was seen at Saturday's hostage release event. Hamas terrorists were seen with IDF equipment and weapons. A few terrorists were even seen wearing IDF uniforms. (L-R) Sagui Dekel Chen, Iair Horn, and Alexander Sasha Troufanov on stage with Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis, February 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

Dozens of friends and activists from the Hostage and Missing Families Forum gathered Saturday morning in Kfar Saba, filled with anticipation and excitement ahead of the release of Iair.

"We need to bring Eitan back so our family can truly breathe. We thank the IDF soldiers and security forces who risk their lives and bodies, and send condolences to the bereaved families who lost their most precious ones for all of us," the forum said in a statement.

Eitan was visiting his brother in Kibbutz Nir Oz when they were both kidnapped by Hamas.