Hamas to release three hostages, Trump says he'll take hard stance on Gaza

Maxim Herkin with his daughter. (photo credit: screenshot)

Hamas is "considering" releasing hostage Maxim Herkin, 36, from captivity when the second stage of the ceasefire begins, Russian state media TASS reported on Friday.

"As for Maxim Herkin, Russian friends did indeed request his release," said senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk. "We treated Russia’s request with respect, but at this moment, we cannot disclose information about the hostages included in the second phase of the deal."

Abu Marzouk emphasized that senior Hamas officials "will certainly take Russia’s request into account once negotiations are concluded and the implementation of the second phase begins."