Tamir Yadai’s appointment as IDF deputy chief signals new era for military

The incoming Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signaled the beginning of a new era as Defense Minister Israel Katz announced his approval of Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai as Zamir's deputy on Friday, only a short time after current IDF Deputy Chief Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram had been asked to stay on.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Katz had wanted Yadai to become the new deputy chief. Still, Yadai had turned down the offer, leading them to ask Baram to extend his tenure a second time after he had twice publicly announced that he was stepping down.

It is unclear what convinced Yadai to stay on after he had already declined and Baram had already walked back his second retirement announcement, but it was a dramatic turnaround that came as Zamir was closing in on taking office on March 5.

One possibility is that Zamir may have assisted Yadai in securing promises from Netanyahu about his future, possibly even as a future IDF chief after Zamir, or at a minimum, that Yadai would have a major hands-on role in reshaping the IDF more than the deputy chief typically has. OUTGOING IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi (left) and his successor, Eyal Zamir, attend a ceremony in 2019. (credit: FLASH90)

Defense Ministry gets restructured

"Major General Yadai is a veteran and esteemed officer who has successfully held key positions throughout his many years in the IDF," the defense ministry statement read on Friday.

Katz said he was "convinced of Yadai's ability to make a significant contribution to strengthening the IDF, in the force buildup process, and in building its offensive capabilities in the face of security challenges."

Such positions included commander of the Ground Forces, the Central Command, the Home Front Command, the Judea and Samaria Division, and the Golani Brigade.

In September, Yadai resigned from his position as head of the IDF’s Ground Forces Command, citing personal reasons, but it was known that he had differences with outgoing IDF Chief Halevi over a number of policy issues within the IDF.

Yair Lapid congratulated Yahdai, writing on X, "His success is our success."

Earlier this week, the government vetting committee announced the appointment of Zamir to replace Halevi. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.