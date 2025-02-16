Israel considers placing caravans in Gaza in coordination with US

Israel held a security meeting to discuss the matter of putting caravans in the Gaza strip, a political source told Maariv on Saturday.

This comes after a video started circulating on social networks showing trucks carrying caravans, which were claimed to be intended for families whose homes in Gaza were destroyed.

"After a security consultation held tonight headed by the prime minister, it was decided that the caravan issue will be discussed in the coming days. Israel is fully coordinated with the US," the source said.

On Wednesday, the defense establishment and the Prime Minister's Office denied Hamas's reports that, at their request, caravans were brought into the Strip for Gaza families whose homes were destroyed.

Sources in the Civil Administration have said the video – which shows trucks carrying caravans inside Gaza – is fake, and is now being distributed by Hamas, "probably filmed in summer and not on a rainy day like today." People transport belongings on an animal-drawn cart as displaced Palestinians, who fled their homes due to Israeli strikes, shelter in a tent camp in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, January 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also issued a statement denying the video.

"Contrary to reports in Arab media - there are no caravans about to enter the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing,” PM spokesman Omer Dostri wrote.

“According to the agreement with the mediators, the Rafah crossing is operated by a multinational force only for the evacuation of Gazans to Egypt and/or to a third country."

Mediators have asked Israel to allow aid into the strip

A few days ago, Saudi news channel Al-Hadath quoted Egyptian sources who claimed that mediators asked Israel to allow various types of aid into the Gaza Strip without restriction.

Meanwhile, Israel was firm in its position regarding the entry of tents and prefabricated houses into the Strip. The issue of medical evacuation of the wounded was also at the center of talks, with Egyptian sources claiming that Israel delayed the exit of wounded people, claiming they belonged to Hamas.