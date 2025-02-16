'I would've gotten the hostages back a year ago,' Ben-Gvir says

The current ceasefire and hostage exchange deal "strengthens Hamas's rule," according to former national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who outlined his solution for returning the hostages instead of the current deal on the table in an interview with 103FM on Sunday morning.

Ben-Gvir explained his view that Hamas's rule is being strengthened by referencing the return of trucks, "thousands of terrorists back in control, the amount of aid we give them...it enables them to rule," adding that "Hamas regained control [in the Gaza Strip] because of this reckless deal. For an entire year, Hamas was suffocating and on the defensive."

Ben-Gvir stated that if he were in government, "the situation would look different" before claiming that he did not leave the government without a reason. He emphasized that he "had a large influence" when he was in government and asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pause the ceasefire deal for a week and to "be patient" as Donald Trump is "coming" and "will let us do things."

Ben-Gvir claims that he told Netanyahu that releasing terror-linked prisoners would be "a historic mistake that will set us back."

When asked about resigning from the government, Ben-Gvir clarified that he does not think walking away was cowardly but rather "the opposite. I gave up everything I had...I stick to my principles, not my seat." He added that he "didn't go to the opposition happily. After two years in the National Security Ministry, I made huge changes and obviously want to continue them." (Illustrative) National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and an anonymous female figure over a backdrop of a Hamas tunnel (credit: Canva, SHUTTERSTOCK, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

How to return the hostages

Ben-Gvir's solution for returning hostages would require stopping the fuel supply into the Gaza Strip and stopping all humanitarian aid, he said in the interview. "Sending 600 aid trucks a day is crazy and absurd, and that's why I left. Cutting off fuel immediately would hurt them right away," he clarified.

When asked about why he voted against the hostage deal, Ben-Gvir stated that he is "in favor of bringing the hostages home" but voted against the deal because he believes it could lead to "your children and mine being kidnapped" in "another October 7."

"Before October 7, people called me delusional when I was the only one in the cabinet saying, 'Hamas is not deterred.' When I said, 'We need to bomb Gaza,' close associates of the prime minister attacked me – a week before October 7. Maybe it's time to stop underestimating what I say. This deal could bring another October 7 upon us." Ben-Gvir claimed.

He also discussed comments by US President Donald Trump, stating that "If you adopt Trump's approach – Trump said, 'Israel can bring hell down for just three hostages,' so is Israel settling for only three? What is this weakness?"