Israel missed two key windows to return hostages, former negotiator says

Brig.-Gen. (res.) Dr. Oren Setter, former head of negotiations at the Hostages Directorate under Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon explained how Israel missed two critical windows in negotiations with Hamas to secure the release of Israeli hostages in an exclusive interview with N12’s Dana Weiss on Saturday.

Setter, who rejoined the IDF as a reservist after Hamas's October 7 attacks, said, “We knew they [the hostages] were being held in very harsh conditions,” adding that the hostages’ suffering was clearly communicated to Israel’s cabinet.

“This [topic] was presented in those forums. I know what we presented. In the end, everyone interprets the information as they wish,” he said, rejecting claims by some officials who said they were unaware of the severity of the situation.

He confirmed that the main agreement with Hamas, finalized in January 2025, had been drafted as early as May 2023. “Yes, the main agreement is essentially the same,” Setter said, though “additional annexes detailing certain aspects and adjustments were added.” He acknowledged that “Israel agreed to release more prisoners than it was willing to in the summer” to secure the release of all hostages.

Reflecting on missed opportunities, Setter said, “We missed two significant opportunities within four months,” referring to failed deals in March and June 2023. “In March, the political and military leadership agreed to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, but Hamas hardened its stance, demanding a full end to the war,” he explained. A drone view shows Palestinian Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists on stage with released Israeli hostages Sagui Dekel Chen, Iair Horn and Alexander Sasha Troufanov in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip, February 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Setter said he sensed “political considerations” during the summer negotiations, adding, “I believed alternatives could be found, but every proposed alternative was rejected.”

Describing the challenge of negotiating with Hamas, he said, “There are three clocks: the hostages’ clock—where every day is an eternity; the negotiation clock—where every back-and-forth takes a month; and the military pressure clock—ongoing operations that create leverage. These clocks must align for an agreement.”

Two opportunities for Israel to secure more hostage releases

Setter warned against delays in implementing Phase B of the current deal, urging, “A negotiation team with a clear mandate is needed. Painful compromises will be required. Hamas won’t release all hostages easily.” He stressed, “We’re not doing everything to bring them back as quickly as possible,” adding that accepting a deal in July might have saved lives. “Instead, we waited, missing the window. On August 30, we returned from a failed negotiation only to learn days later that six hostages had been killed in Rafah.”

Setter resigned in August 2024 due to stagnation in the hostage deal negotiations.

The Prime Minister’s Office rejected Setter’s claims, saying, “Setter’s claims that an earlier deal was possible are baseless. US officials repeatedly stated that Hamas’s refusal to negotiate was the only obstacle,” emphasizing that Netanyahu’s firm stance prevented premature concessions and ensured the release of more hostages in Phase A of the current deal.