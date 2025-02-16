Crowdfunding campaigns for freed hostages spark debate over state support

Crowdfunding campaigns have been launched for numerous hostages freed from Hamas captivity, aimed at supporting their rehabilitation, providing them housing, and more.

Ella Ben Ami, whose father Ohad was released just over a week ago after nearly 500 days in Hamas captivity and whose mother was released in the first hostage deal, launched a campaign for her parents.

"Hello everyone! My name is Ela Ben Ami. You all know me from the shocking phone call to Channel 12 News on October 7, 2023, when I called [Danny] Kushmaro to say, 'I need help, my father has been kidnapped,'" she said in the description of the campaign launched on giveback.co.il.

"From that day on, all of Israel stood by my side and helped me. Today, I need a different kind of help," she added.

"On October 7, 2023, our lives changed forever. My parents were taken from their home—their little paradise, forcibly led out; they watched their warm and loving home crumble forever," she added.

"Now that my father has returned, after a year and four months in a dark tunnel 30 meters underground, we need to rebuild our lives. He has big dreams of rebuilding his relationship, bringing our family closer together, and having a warm place where we can all live together."

"This is where you come in!" she added asking the public to help her build her parents a new home.

Campaigns have raised hundreds of thousands of shekels

The campaigns have received hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of donations, with a campaign for freed captive Eli Sharabi raising nearly 2.5 million Shekels, Ella Ben Ami's campaign raising over NIS 700,000, and a fundraising campaign for released hostage Arbel Yehoud raising nearly USD 160,000.

These campaigns have prompted mixed responses from Israelis, with some wishing the returned hostages well and others wondering how it can be that freed hostages do not have all their needs met by the government and need to fundraise.

"It's not logical that the state isn't taking care of them. It's simply not logical," one woman wrote in response to a news report of Ben Ami's campaign on Facebook.

"A country that devours its inhabitants!! It’s sad that you have to write a post like this. We donated with love," another posted.

Others still have expressed anger at those fundraising, saying it is an "absurd" ask from the public or saying that government stipends for the released hostages are enough.

"Wow, unbelievable audacity to ask for donations—truly taking advantage of the situation. The state is paying them huge amounts, and of course, rightfully so, but there is absolutely no place to ask for donations," said one person, commenting on Facebook.

"Kibbutz Be’eri is a well-established kibbutz, and the state is providing you with a substantial budget, even more so now that they have returned from the horrors—and for the rest of their lives!!! Please don’t take advantage of the kindness of the people," said another person.

"The State of Israel provides comprehensive rehabilitation support for returnees to prevent families from having to fund the rehabilitation process through donations," the Hostages, Missing Persons, and Freed Captives Directorate, which is part of the Prime Minister's Office, said.

This includes grants amounting to around NIS 8,300 to 9,200 monthly, with additional funds for captives over age 55. Additional stipends and grants are added to these, and medical expenses are covered for 36 months following the freed hostages' release.

The returned hostages also receive grants amounting to a few tens of thousands of Shekels on their return, according to the directorate.

Freed captives are also eligible for grants and aid meant to help them with housing, treatment, employment, education, and more

"The state offers an extensive framework of benefits and rehabilitation services, including flexibility and adjustments. All returnees are entitled to this full support package, the directorate added.

"For all hostages and returnees from the Gaza border communities whose homes were damaged, alternative housing has been arranged in advance with the family and kibbutz management through the Tkumah administration."

"Additionally, during long-term hospitalization and rehabilitation, the administration provides alternative housing near the medical and rehabilitation facilities, in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism."