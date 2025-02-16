World Likud retains power after party constitution amendment falls

The World Likud and Likud in Israel will each make up 50% of the Likud's delegates in the upcoming World Zionist Congress, the Likud Central Committee decided in a vote on Sunday.

The result marked a victory for World Zionist Organization head Yaakov Haguel over a number of challengers led by Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar.

Zohar, who had more influence within Israel, proposed to amend the party constitution so as to have 80% of the party's delegates come from Likud Israel.

Haguel, who has more influence in the World Likud, opposed the amendment and wanted the split to remain 50-50.

While a majority supported the amendment, the majority did not reach the necessary two-thirds of the vote, and fell.

Haguel's statement

In a statement, Haguel congratulated the members of the center for the trust they placed in him and emphasized the importance of maintaining the unity of the Likud, especially at the present time, when the party is leading the State of Israel in a challenging period.

"The Likud must continue to be united and strong in order to support Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing weighty challenges in the political and security arena," said Haguel.

In conclusion, Haguel expressed hope for the release of all the abductees, the end of the war and the return of peace and security to all citizens of Israel.