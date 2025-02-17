'This can't be ignored': Rubio signs Survivors' Declaration at Yad Vashem

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Yad Vashem in Jerusalem along with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar and Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan, the Department of State announced in a statement on Sunday.

While at the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, Rubio signed the Survivors' Declaration - a declaration written by a group of Holocaust survivors, which was first read out loud at a Yat Vashem conference by Holocaust survivor Zvi Gil in 2002.

Rubio also viewed the Book of Names - a long book that holds the names of over 4.8 million victims of the Holocaust. He attended a memorial ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance.

Signing ceremony

During the signing, Rubio spoke about the rise of antisemitism and emphasized that it cannot be ignored. Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomes US State Secretary Marco Rubio as he arrives in Israel, on the first leg of his Middle East trip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL)

"This ancient poison called antisemitism, which has plagued mankind for centuries, has visited us now again in this new century," Rubio said.

"It hides behind geopolitics; it embeds itself in international organizations, and in curriculums of our colleges and universities, in the voices of some who hide in social media and even openly espouse this ancient poison," he added.

"We stand here today also reminded why it can never be ignored," Rubio continued. "Why does it always start with what some believe as the wild ideas of a random person with no power and no influence? But left unchecked and unchallenged, it can turn into the tragedy that is commemorated here in this building today."

"This cannot be ignored; this cannot be tolerated," Rubio said at the end of his statement.

"This must be challenged everywhere it rears its head, for if history teaches us anything, is - an evil that goes unchallenged does not simply vanish or go away on its own. It is either defeated, or it will grow, and it will do horrific things," he concluded.

Antiseministim resuges

Dayan spoke about the resurgence of antisemitism and how it is not only a test for the Jewish people but for the rest of the world leaders.

"Today, we are witnessing a resurgence of hatred towards the Jewish people. It does not emanate only from the corridors of power in Tehran but also from the quad of Columbia University. This is a test not only for us - the Jewish people - but even more so for you, the leaders of the world," Dayan said.

Sa'ar also spoke adding that "The new antisemitism is the persecution of the State of Israel, the State of the Jewish people."

"It uses demonization. Delegitimization. And double-standards. The attempt to deny Israel, the most attacked and threatened country in the world, it's right to defend itself, is horrific," Sa'ar added.