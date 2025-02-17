From Sinai to daily life: How small actions create lasting holiness - opinion

Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz derives an important life lesson from this week’s Torah portion of Mishpatim. He writes: “The most unusual part about Parashat Mishpatim is….Parashat Mishpatim."

How do we move from the dramatic and earth-shattering revelation on Mount Sinai to a listing of 53 commandments pertaining to different areas of life? How is it possible to go from the lofty and sublime Giving of the Torah to instructions about how to take care of your donkey, or what happens if someone breaks your tooth and causes you injury?

The answer is that in order to achieve great things, we must begin with the small details. This is the only way to create meaning and to bring the revelation on Mount Sinai into our day-to-day lives.

In contrast to the well-known saying, “The end justifies the means,” the Torah teaches us that “The means sanctify the end.” We cannot preserve the thunder and lightning of Sinai, but we can take the spirit of that encounter and translate it into practical actions—mitzvot— that elevate our lives at home, on the road, in the bank, or in the marketplace.

We are accustomed to lifting our eyes heavenward when we speak about God, but Parashat Mishaptim teaches us that He is also present in the money we spend, in the apple we eat, and in our attitude toward the parking lot attendant. MOSES ON Mount Sinai as depicted by Jean-Léon Gérôme, 1895. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Mothers’ Heartfelt Request

Last week, I had the privilege of participating in a global women's Zoom event. Initiated by social activist Sharon Adam and Rabbanit Rachel Bazak, this joint broadcast connected thousands of women from Israel and around the world.

The broadcast hosted Lena Troufanov, mother of Sasha, who thankfully was released last Shabbat. "Dear women, what am I asking?” Lena said. “Please try to be less angry, less irritable, express gratitude, and speak kindly. It's the little things that matter."

But what does refraining from yelling at one's children have to do with Sasha? Lena, who emigrated to Israel from the Soviet Union, had very little familiarity with Judaism. However, since the tragic events of October 7, when she herself was also taken hostage, she discovered a deep connection to her heritage, including the concept of mutual responsibility among the Jewish people. "During the time I was held captive and afterward, Judaism provided me with meaning and joy," she shared. "I realized that all Jews are interconnected, and every commandment we observe impacts others. Your actions give strength to me and to Sasha."

Lena also discussed her decision to avoid exposure to the news until Sasha’s return, as she found it disheartening and confusing rather than helpful.

The event resonated with similar powerful sentiments from additional mothers of hostages. Shelly Shem Tov, whose son Omer remains captive in Gaza, described her anguish as labor pains, painful yet hopeful that something positive will emerge. "You are the midwives assisting me," she said. "Focus on strengthening one small aspect of your lives." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Siggy Cohen, mother of Eli, asked attendees to keep her son in their thoughts during Shabbat candlelighting, Kiddush, and Torah readings in synagogues. Julie Kuperstein, Ditsa Or, Efrat Mor, and Galit Kalfon each echoed these powerful messages.

Concluding the event, Meirav Berger, mother of recently released hostage Agam, expressed gratitude to the millions of Jews worldwide who supported their ordeal. "Agam was kidnapped because she is Jewish, prompting a reflection on our Jewish identity. It is only together, with strength and with prayer, that we turn the impossible into the possible. Dream, pray, and request the utmost."

Creating a World with Words

Here are some helpful words for this challenging period from Hila Gonen, director of a trauma recovery center in Sderot:

"What does it mean when magicians say 'abracadabra'? It's actually a combination of two words of Hebrew origin: 'abra' (I will create) and 'cadabara' (as I speak). Words create reality. Our world itself was created with God’s words.

“Therefore, when you make despairing statements such as, 'I have no more strength,’ ‘I can’t stand the tension,’ and ‘I'm falling apart,' you create that reality and end up really feeling that way. What we need to know is that we can create a far more favorable reality with empowering statements. Instead of ‘I’m finished,’ try telling yourself: ‘It's hard for me now and I am hurting, but I can still keep on going'.

“Another idea is to limit the time we allow ourselves to dwell on our negative emotions. Instead of saying, 'I can’t handle this,’ say 'I can’t handle this right now.' Instead of 'I have not recovered,' add the word 'yet.' Instead of 'I'm sad,' say, 'In the meantime, I'm sad.' We need to remind ourselves that the current situation is only temporary and is bound to change for the better.”

Translated by Yehoshua Siskin and Janine Muller Sherr

