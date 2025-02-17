British occupational therapist answers Israel’s call, inspired by grandfather’s wartime legacy

Though she usually spent her days working with children in Birmingham, England, occupational therapist Samantha Cox traveled to Israel to volunteer at the Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran. Her decision to lend her skills to the southern Israeli hospital was rooted in a family history of courage and solidarity with the Jewish people.

According to a press release from ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, Cox's grandfather, Alfred "Jock" Anderson, was a professional soldier in the British Royal Army during the 1940s. He was among the soldiers who liberated a Nazi death camp, an experience that left an indelible mark on him.

Later, he was stationed in British Mandate Palestine, the territory that preceded the modern state of Israel, and was under British control from 1920 until 1948. There, he was tasked with inspecting kibbutzim (agricultural communities) for illegal weapons hidden by Jewish underground groups like the Irgun and Haganah.

However, Jock quickly realized that these weapons were essential for Jewish survival and chose to look the other way when he encountered suspicious activity.

Jock's deep connection to the land and its people inspired his granddaughter to volunteer in Israel during a time of heightened need. The Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center, the first and only rehabilitation hospital in Israel's south, provided care for dozens of war-wounded Israeli soldiers and civilians over the past 14 months. ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran (credit: Adi Negev-Nahalat Eran)

The press release noted that the center had been stretched thin due to the high demand for occupational therapists and the loss of staff members to reserve duty in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"At first, I was nervous," according to the press release, " said Ellen, a 75-year-old inpatient from a nearby kibbutz. "I thought that as a volunteer, she wouldn't be as skilled as the other therapists. But after getting to know Sam and seeing her work, I was thrilled she was here to help take care of us."

Being a Zionist can be isolating in England

For Cox, the experience had been equally rewarding. "Being a staunch Zionist can feel isolating back in England. But here, I was part of a community, and I felt so much happier," she said.

The Kaylie Rehabilitation Medical Center played a critical role in rehabilitating soldiers and civilians injured during the war. The hospital, located in ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, is known for its inclusive, holistic approach to care and its dedication to serving all populations in Israel, including Jewish, Arab, and Bedouin patients.

"In this magical village, no one focused on possible gaps in language, culture, and religion," Cox added. "Here, we were all just people connected by love."

Her grandfather's legacy of quiet heroism and support for the Jewish people lived on through her work, as she helped Israelis on their journey to recovery while finding her sense of belonging in the land he once protected.