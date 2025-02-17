Sa'ar: 'Troubling developments' regarding Iran's nuclear weapons

Iran is attempting to make amends for its reduced power following the regional developments in the Middle East by achieving nuclear weapons, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar told a delegation of senators and US deputy envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus on Monday.

Sa'ar, the Islamic Republic's efforts were "troubling."

"There is an increased Iranian effort to smuggle money to Lebanon for Hezbollah in order to restore its power and status in Lebanon, including via Turkey and through its cooperation," he further noted.

With regard to the Houthis, the foreign minister said a regional coalition was required to defeat them.

US troops in Syria

Sa'ar also addressed the withdrawal of US troops from Syrian territory, noting that he was not of the opinion that such a move was correct at such a time. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar speaks at the Foreign Ministry. February 17, 2025. (credit: MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS)

The foreign minister cited efforts to bar Kurdish autonomy as a reason for his opinion.