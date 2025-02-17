Coalition resumes legislation of controversial judicial watchdog bill

Knesset Constitution Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) held a committee meeting on Monday to debate a controversial bill proposal to change the election method of the judicial system watchdog, which is responsible for treating complaints against judges.

Current law says that the watchdog is appointed by the Judicial Selection Committee, based on a joint proposal by the justice minister and the High Court chief justice. The law requires that the watchdog have a relevant background and deep familiarity with the court system, and, although not required by law, all former watchdogs have been retired high-court justices. The watchdog oversees all judges with statutory powers, including criminal courts, transportation courts, family courts, and also judges in religious courts.

The former watchdog, former high court judge Uri Shoham, finished his tenure in May. Since then, Justice Minister Yariv Levin has refused to cooperate with interim Chief Justice Uzi Fogelman and current Chief Justice Yizhak Amit to appoint a new watchdog.

The original bill proposal was that the power to elect the watchdog would shift from the judicial selection committee to the Knesset. The bill said that the justice minister or any group of 10 Knesset members may put forward a candidate, and the Knesset then must approve a candidate with at least 70 MKs. The proposal not require that the watchdog have any professional requirements. MK Simcha Rothman, Head of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee seen during a meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on June 20, 2023 (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Electing a watchdog?

Rothman argued at the time that the Knesset, as the representative of the people, should have the prerogative to elect the watchdog. He also argued that the high court chief justice should not be involved in the election process since the watchdog would oversee him.

However, representatives from the Attorney General’s Office, MKs from the opposition, and civil society groups argued that the bill would politicize the role of the watchdog. The watchdog could then use its powers to sanction judges based on their political affiliations. They argued that this proposal was part of a wider attempt by the government to undermine and weaken the judicial branch’s independence.

Rothman offered a new version of the ahead of the Constitution Committee meeting on Monday, which he portrayed as a compromise. According to the new version, the committee to appoint the watchdog will include the Justice Minister, the Labor Minister, a retired judge elected by the High Court bench, a retired Labor Court judge elected by the national labor court bench, a retired religious court judge (dayan) elected by the two chief rabbis; the National Public Defender; chairman of the Knesset Constitution Committee; chairman of the Knesset State Control Committee; and a lawyer who is an experienced litigator, appointed by the justice minister.