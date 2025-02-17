Netanyahu trial testimony may shift to two days a week due to leadership demands

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony may shift to two hearings a day due to the demands of his leadership position, following a request by the defense in a closed deliberation at the end of Monday's session.

The court gave defense attorney Amit Hadad until Thursday to file a proposed format for holding Netanyahu testimonies twice a week with one day of defense presentations. The defense reiterated Netanyahu's rejected December request in light of the complex security and political situations that had resulted in no week yielding a full three days of hearings with the prime minister.

Tuesday's testimony was canceled after a closed deliberation at the end of Monday's testimony. The request was over security needs and came after the Monday testimony had a recess so that Netanyahu could engage in urgent security consultations that coincided with the killing of a Hamas official in Sidon.

The closed session about the hearing cancellation request was preceded by heated confrontations between the prosecution and defense about the disclosure of requests to the judges. The prosecution was angered about the defense's hearing cancellation requests to judges, claiming that they were not sharing the requests with the state. Hadad challenged the prosecution for not notifying the defense ahead of time about their Sunday filing regarding misattributed social media posts used as supporting information about ex-Walla CEO Avi Akalai's animosity toward Netanyahu.

During the Wednesday hearing, Hadad presented a series of X posts harshly criticizing and insulting Netanyahu by an account with the same name as Alkalai, in order to demonstrate the Walla editor's disdain for the Israeli leader and consequently discredit the idea that Walla was part of a media bribery scheme to support him. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Tel Aviv District Court, February 12, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The prosecution filed a Sunday request to the court requesting the exhibit's striking because the social media account belonged to a man with the same name as the witness. The prosecution spoke with Alkalai, who said he didn't control the account. The prosecution also presented multiple examples of the X account confirming to other application users that he was not the Walla editor.

The defense said Monday night that the prosecution could have addressed the issue at the hearing but chose to appeal to the media rather than the court.

Hadad argued that the point about Alkalai's animosity toward the prime minister was evident regardless of the validity of the social media posts. According to text message logs, Alkalai allegedly made remarks calling Netanyahu and his wife "disgusting dogs" and described the Israeli leader as a North Korean dictator.

The judges said that the matter would be ruled on later, though arguments broke out a few times on the subject.

The animosity of Alkalai and other Walla staff members toward Netanyahu to discredit the idea of a media bribery scheme was the prevailing narrative of the defense's exhibition on Monday, as it had been throughout the prime minister's testimony -- but the cavalcade of negative Walla articles about Netanyahu with similar commentary from the defendant had worn on the judges. The repetitive review of indictment items by Netanyahu had been the subject of deliberation in the past, with judges proposing grouping the 315 indictment items by subject or issue, but the judges more definitively insisted that Hadad group the exhibits on Monday morning.

Hadad, who has been presenting the 315 items from the indictment to Netanyahu individually over the course of the hearings, said that he would not gamble with the life of the prime minister.

"We've gotten to the situation that the indictment is fundamentally falling apart," Hadad said.

Netanyahu requested to directly address the court, and though was initially refused, spoke his piece.

"The bribery that I am accused of has 315 bricks that are the basis of bribery," said Netanyahu. "On this is what they have been harassing me and the entire country for years. It is my right to self-defense, to give truthful testimony, to ask me the most pointed questions. The prosecutor's office refuses to remove the items, so I stand by my right to answer every single charge and to smash every single brick.

Attempt to undermine the prosecution's theory

Hadad continued Monday to attempt to undermine the prosecution's theory about the exceptional relationship between Walla and Netanyahu by demonstrating negative Walla coverage of the Israeli leaders.

Netanyahu said Monday that while he knew that co-defendant and former Walla owner Shaul Elovitch liked him, the mogul didn't have much input into the outlet's content.

Elovitch didn't influence Walla's coverage, and then-editor-in-chief Avi Alkalai and the rest of the staff hated him, said Netanyahu. With the parade of exhibits of negative coverage of the prime minister on Walla, Netanyahu said it was ridiculous to claim that he was getting positive coverage as the result of a media bribery scheme.

"Evidently ridiculous," Netanyahu said in English.

Herzog, then leading the Zionist Union, was given supportive headlines and flattering accompanying photographs, said Netanyahu, while the prime minister received the opposite. Netanyahu said that exceptional coverage was given to Herzog, not himself.

Netanyahu argued that if there was a media bribery scheme between him and Elovitch, he would not have allowed negative articles about the Israeli leader during the vital pre-election period.

"It's not just the money time, it's the only time," as far as Elovitch would be concerned if there was an agreement, Netanyahu partially said in English.

The defense attorney highlighted what he said was one of the few direct communications between Netanyahu and co-defendant and then-Walla owner Shaul Elovitch, in response to the outlet's pre-election coverage of the Victory 2015 nonprofit affair. Hadad demonstrated that the Walla coverage was skeptical of the Likud's claim that foreign nonprofits were interfering with the 2015 Israeli elections, questioning if it was a right-wing "panic."

Netanyahu said that he thought it was important to speak about the matter. The prime minister attacked Walla as a "Pravda" that had lied against him. The defendant said that he was not asking for equality in reporting but that he was asking how it was possible that such a website had an agreement and unusual relationship with him.

Netanyahu said that foreign interference in Israeli politics was an issue that continued today. Netanyahu said that the V15 law restricted foreign political donations that occurred not just in 2015, but also during the 1999 Nonprofit Affair that allegedly tilted the election in favor of former prime minister Ehud Barak.

The defense also continued to attack the indictment's framing of certain alleged coverage demands by Netanyahu as not being unusual or actually made by him.

Haddad demonstrated that the indictment against Netanyahu contained an item that was a general response to news outlets and not specific to Walla.

A message sent to Walla staff members and included in the indictment as a demand was repeated in a Haaretz article, Hadad said. This demonstrated that there was not an exceptional relationship in this case, he explained.

Netanyahu said that he was not aware or involved in the circulation of the press statement.

"This is corruption?" Netanyahu bellowed in the court.

Netanyahu indicated that some of the indictment items were based on requests to Walla made by family members without his knowledge. Alleged media bribery scheme middleman Zeev Rubinstein asked Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua to lower an article about Netanyahu and change the picture. Correspondence between Yeshua and Elovitch indicated that they believed the request to come from Netanyahu's son.

As with claims that Netanyahu had made about Rubinstein at previous hearings, the prime minister said in response to communications between Yeshua and his former aide and state witness Nir Hefetz that the latter used the Israeli leader's name to advance requests.

The next testimony hearing is expected to be held on Wednesday.