Former Hamas hostage Emily Damari returns to Western Wall

Former Gaza hostage Emily Damari visited the Western Wall 500 days after she was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

"In the darkness and isolation, I had one moment of light,” Emily said.

“On the eve of Yom Kippur, I managed to listen to the radio. I was moved to hear the Selichot prayers broadcast from the Western Wall plaza and the prayers they offered for us. It gave me strength. It gave me hope."

Emily, who was released nearly one month ago after 471 days in captivity, recited the 'Birkat HaGomel' blessing and Psalm 100 ("A Psalm of Thanksgiving") to express her gratitude.

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation presented Emily with a necklace featuring a Western Wall pendant to symbolize the “unbreakable connection between the Jewish people, the Wall, and faith.” Former hostage Emily Damari at the Western Wall. (credit: WESTERN WALL HERITAGE FOUNDATION)

She was then taken on a tour of the newest excavations and exhibits recently opened to visitors in the Western Wall Tunnels.

From tears of longing to tears of joy

“The Western Wall, which has seen countless tears of prayer and longing, was privileged today to see tears of joy and gratitude as well,” the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said in a statement.

“But our hearts still ache, and we will not stop praying and believing that the gates of heaven will open, and all the hostages will return home soon.”