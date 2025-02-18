Israel Shipyards sets sail on 'Reshef' warship production for Israeli Navy

Israel's Defense Ministry and Israel Shipyards have begun production of new warships for the Israeli Navy, the three announced in a joint statement on Tuesday, following a ceremonial event.

The Defense Ministry and Israel Shipyards will now start manufacturing five advanced ‘Reshef’ naval vessels.

Outgoing Defense Ministry Director-General Maj Eyal Zamir brokered the deal, which will cost approximately NIS 2.8 billion, in December 2024.

Reshef ships are 1000 tons lighter than the new Saar 6 ships. They are intended to replace the Saar 4.5 ships at the level of a maritime vehicle that can move faster and be more maneuverable.

The new ships will be phased in to replace the outdated ‘Nirit’ class vessels, which will be decommissioned after 40 years of service. The first Reshef vessel will be provided in three and a half years. The Sa'ar 4, or Reshef fast-attack warship recently purchased by Israel's Defense Ministry (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

The Defense Ministry said the project is a "significant milestone in strengthening Israel’s defense production independence, aligning with the Defense Ministry’s policy to expand the local defense industry and promote ‘Blue and White’ initiatives."

"The production at Israel Shipyards, after decades of relying on foreign procurement, ensures the preservation of strategic maritime production capabilities, strengthens defense production continuity, and is expected to provide employment for hundreds of workers, most of them in northern Israel."

‘Blue and White’ initiatives

Acting Defense Ministry Director-General Itamar Graf said that the Defense Ministry’s "insistence on bringing IDF warship production back to Israel Shipyards after more than 20 years will enhance Israel’s sole strategic production line for warships."

He also highlighted the positive impact the deal will have on local employment opportunities.

"I have no doubt that other countries will follow our lead and equip themselves with Israeli-made warships, boosting Israel’s defense exports," Graf added. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Navy Commander Vice Admiral David Sa’ar Salama said that the Reshef ships will help Israel tackle numerous challenges, including bolstering maritime borders and conducting offensive operations both locally and further away.

“We see it as a great privilege to contribute to strengthening the Navy and the security of Israel," said Sami Katsav, Chairman of Israel Shipyards. "It is equally an honor to be part of a national strategic project that revitalizes the northern region, creating jobs and employment opportunities across northern Israel and at Israel Shipyards in particular.”