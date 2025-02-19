Israel Post celebrates National Library with new stamps

Israel Post issued a new set of stamps to honor The National Library of Israel's (NLI) new building in Jerusalem, the Library shared in a Tuesday press release.

The stamps feature The Ilona and Hugo Lowy Reading Halls, The Ilona and Hugo Lowy Special Collections Reading Hall, and the central staircase.

In 2007, NLI initiated a renewal project aimed at engaging diverse audiences in Israel and globally with its collections. This has been carried out through various educational, cultural, and digital initiatives, as well as the development of a new building and campus, the press release included.

The project, made possible with the support of Yad Hanadiv (A Rothschild Family Foundation) and David and Ruth Gottesman, culminated at the end of October 2023, when the new building was opened to the public.

Despite opening during a time of war, the Library has attracted thousands of visitors. It features updated structures, exhibitions, artworks, and cultural offerings, along with a collection of books, manuscripts, and archives that document the heritage of communities in the State of Israel and the Jewish world. The National Library of Israel (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

'Landmark in Israeli and world architecture'

Oren Weinberg, CEO of the National Library of Israel, said, "The Library building is an exceptional architectural gem in the Jerusalem landscape and a landmark in Israeli and world architecture. It was therefore fitting to commemorate this beautiful and inspiring structure on stamps that celebrate architecture and culture, for which we thank the Israel Post."

David Laron, CEO of Israel Post, said, "It is a great honor to award today, in the name of the Israel Post Philatelic Service, the official stamps issued in honor of the National Library of Israel, in honor of the storehouse of treasure that preserves the written word, the story, prayer, and history of the People of the Book."