Netanyahu reprimands spokesman over Washington trip conduct, hostage list statement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reprimanded his spokesperson, Omer Dostri, several times recently over his conduct, KAN reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Dostri was reprimanded, among other things, for his behavior during Netanyahu’s recent flight to Washington and for an announcement he published on Friday stating that "Israel has accepted the list of hostages sent by Hamas."

Dostre later corrected the announcement to say the list had only been “received” by Israel, claiming the initial announcement was a typo.

It was also reported that he was reprimanded for other incidents, which were not detailed.

The PMO stated that Dostri has the 'full backing' of Netanyahu

"More fake news," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement to KAN. "Prime Minister Netanyahu gives full backing to his spokesperson Dr. Omer Dostri."

Netanyahu previously received harsh criticism for staying in Washington during the release of hostages Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi.

At the time, the Netanyahus stayed at the prestigious "Blair House" guest residence, with the visit making him the foreign leader with the most visits to Blair House.

Before his role as spokesperson, Dostri, who was then a media person and researcher, participated in Channel 14 panels, and replaced Topaz Luk, who was appointed Netanyahu's advisor on behalf of the Likud.