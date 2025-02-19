New ‘NGO bill’ another attack against democracy, Israel Democracy Institute says

A bill proposal to heavily tax donations by foreign countries to NGOs, which is set to pass a preliminary vote in the Knesset on Wednesday, is “another attack against democracy” by the government, since its intention is to silence critical voices, according to a memo published by two researchers from the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) on Monday

According to the proposal, authored by Likud MK Ariel Kallner, donations to NGOs from a “foreign state entity” will be taxed 80%, but the finance minister, with the approval of the Knesset Finance Committee, can award a tax exemption in “special circumstances”. In addition, the law says that the Israeli court system will not hear cases filed by NGOs whose “main funding” is from foreign state entities and who do not receive Israeli state funding.

According to the bill’s preamble, its purpose is to block “indirect influence by government and foreign state entities” on Israel by taxing donations to NGOs that act as “agents of change” on behalf of these entities.

The IDI researchers, Prof. Mordechai Kremnitzer and Dr. Amir Fuchs argued that the majority of NGOs that would be affected by the bill are those that support human rights against government violations and are critical of the current government. Many of these NGOs receive funding from the European Union and other Western countries, such as the US, Great Britain, and Germany.

In addition, the researchers argued that the fact that the finance minister can exempt certain NGOs under “special circumstances” (which are not defined) reveals that the bill is at least politically motivated, as the finance minister could exempt NGOs it deems “friendly” to the government while maintaining the tax on NGOs that are not. Inside the Knesset building. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The researchers also argued that the provision that blocks the court from hearing petitions by NGOs whose “main funding” is from foreign state entities is unconstitutional since it violates the basic right to petition to a court to receive justice and unlawfully limits the court’s jurisdiction.

The researchers also warned of potential harm to Israel’s standing amongst Western democracies.

"It is difficult to understand the justification for harming funding from friendly countries like the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom,” they wrote. “On the other hand, there is no harm in funding from foreign private entities, precisely those whose interests are much less transparent than friendly governments.” They added that “weakening human rights organizations may accelerate international efforts to take legal actions against Israeli leaders and military commanders abroad."

Unparalleled in Western countries

Finally, the law was unparalleled in other Western countries.

"This proposal is almost unparalleled in any Western democracy. The only democratic countries where there are laws that somewhat resemble this law are Hungary and Poland, which, as is well known, have been facing significant democratic regression in recent years. In Hungary, every civil society organization funded by foreign countries or donors is required to label itself as such on its website and other platforms where it operates, in a much more moderate way than the proposed law," the researchers wrote.