Aliyah committee will be ‘home’ for non-Orthodox Jewish denominations, Kariv says - interview

Newly appointed Knesset Aliyah and Absorption Committee chairman MK Gilad Kariv (Democrats) said to the Jerusalem Post in an interview on Wednesday that the committee under his leadership will be “the home for non-Orthodox communities.”

Kariv, who is also a reform rabbi, said that the coalition agreements signed at the formation of the current government involved “extreme” interpretations of Israel’s Jewish character and Zionist values.

The committee’s role is to challenge the government, and Kariv intends to do so, including on issues of religion and state that affect the Jewish diaspora.

According to Kariv, these include issues such as conversion and “who is a Jew,” civil burial, public transportation on the Sabbath, and more.

Kariv placed a specific emphasis on the treatment of olim from the former Soviet Union countries. The government's coalition agreements proved that it preferred Aliyah from Western countries since many of the olim from the former Soviet Union were not Jewish according to halakha, Jewish law.

Kariv gave as an example the fact that the “ultra-conservative” MK Avi Maoz (Noam) was given control over Nativ, the independent administrative unit within the Prime Minister's Office responsible for ties to Jews in the former Soviet countries.

Committee to examine activity to encourage Aliyah

In addition, Kariv said his committee will examine whether Israel’s activity to encourage Aliyah was equally directed at diaspora Jews of all denominations. He also said that the committee would examine the government’s connections to far-right European parties, some of whom have antisemitic or xenophobic foundations.

The committee would also examine the issue of people emigrating away from Israel, which Kariv claimed the government was not concerned about.

The emigration numbers were “very concerning” and from “differing population groups” and also included new olim who turned around and went back to their home countries soon after making Aliyah. The issue also included encouraging Israelis who are living abroad to eventually return and not settle abroad permanently.

Kariv added, "We are at a moment where whoever opens their eyes understands the connection between the issues of Aliyah and absorption, emigration from the country, and the relationship with the diaspora, to the central trends of the current government," Kariv said.

“At this moment, the struggle is not just over Israeli democracy but also over the meaning of what it means to be a Jewish country. From my perspective, the [Knesset] Constitution Committee and the Aliyah Committee complement each other. In the constitution committee, I fight for Israeli democracy, and in the aliyah, absorption, and diaspora committee, I fight for the state of Israel’s Judaism in the spirit of the Declaration of Independence,” Kariv concluded.