Hamas propaganda and funeral processions: Israel prepares for return of four hostages' remains

Four hostages who were killed while in Hamas captivity will be returned to Israel as part of the ongoing hostage deal; the IDF is preparing for their transfer. The process will involve the handover of their bodies from the Red Cross to IDF troops and a military ceremony.

It also leaves Israelis wondering how Hamas will attempt to manipulate the narrative this time.

Stage 1: Transfer of remains to the Red Cross

Under the agreement, the Red Cross will receive the hostages' remains, as it has in previous instances. It is currently unclear how Hamas will handle the transfer. Some expect them to stage a cynical release ceremony, and others expect them to hand over the bodies with zero fanfare.

Stage 2: Transfer to the IDF

The hostages' remains will then be handed over to IDF troops inside the Gaza Strip. Once the transfer is complete, a military ceremony will be held in their honor, featuring caskets draped with Israeli flags and a prayer led by a rabbi.

The remains will then be transported in a funeral-style procession in IDF vehicles, accompanied by a military escort to the border. Upon reaching the Israeli border, the escort will be taken over by Israeli police, and their remains will be transferred directly to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir.

Stage 3: Identification process

At the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir, the hostage's remains will undergo an identification process, which could take up to 48 hours, depending on their condition.

IDF Human Resources Command officers and the Hostage Directorate, headed by retired Maj.-Gen. Lior Carmeli will lead the identification of the bodies and will notify families.

Hamas’s expected response

The IDF is preparing for Hamas to claim that these deaths resulted from Israeli military strikes; officials have stressed that all circumstances surrounding the hostages' deaths will be thoroughly investigated and transparently reported to the public.

The IDF maintains that the return of hostages remains is a crucial and necessary step for both the state and the bereaved families. Preparations for the return of six living hostages, which is expected on Saturday, are additionally underway.

It is important to note that no terrorist releases will occur on Thursday; the next phase of the prisoner exchange is scheduled for Saturday.

Meanwhile, Israeli intelligence agencies, including the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), continue to monitor developments in Gaza and ensure enhanced security with aerial, ground, and naval support.