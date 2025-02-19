Hezbollah flags spotted just over the border from Metula, a day after IDF withdrawal

Just one day after the IDF withdrew from the majority of south Lebanon, residents of Israel's northernmost town, Metula, spotted a Hezbollah flag flying over the ruins of Kfarkela just over the border, Israeli media reported.

Lebanese civilians have slowly been returning to their homes in the south of Lebanon both during and after the withdrawal of the IDF and the supposed arrival of the Lebanese Armed Forces into the area.

Channel 12 Hebrew: A day after the withdrawal, the residents of southern Lebanon returned to their homes and raised Hezbollah flags without fear in front of Metula, and the residents of the north are angry about these scenes. pic.twitter.com/9sFQa04g0D — Frontline updates (@Lebnews2004) February 19, 2025

The IDF explained that the slow arrival of Lebanese civilians was an attempt to prevent Hezbollah's re-infiltration into the region, while the LAF said the measures were designed to protect civilians from becoming caught in any crossfires.

David Azoulay, head of the Metula local council, told Walla, "The government of reckless abandonment continues its actions in the north as well. Dozens of Hezbollah members disguised as civilians are arriving in the village, and there is no response. Again, they turn a blind eye."

The IDF withdrew from almost all of southern Lebanon on Tuesday as part of the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah. A sign shows the border between Israel and Lebanon, with a map of IDF's five outposts and an Israeli soldier (illustrative) (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90, GOOGLE MAPS/THE JERUSALEM POST, IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Incomplete withdrawal

The IDF did not withdraw from five points along the border, one of which is the area surrounding Kfarkela.

The remaining four points are split between two closer to the coast and two closer to Kiryat Shmona.

The IDF argued that it needed to stay in these five points because the LAF was not strong enough to hold off Hezbollah on its own.

The IDF also argued that the posts were specially selected to reduce friction with the Lebanese public.

As part of the agreement, the LAF is expected to take control of the now vacated areas of southern Lebanon and confiscate weapons from Hezbollah fighters, as well as prevent them from sending fighters back into the area.

Despite the LAF's assurances, the IDF announced during the withdrawal that it would be tripling the number of soldiers stationed on the Lebanese border compared to before the war.

Hezbollah MP Hassan Fadallah visited areas of southern Lebanon following the withdrawal and said "This is a day for the martyrs and the families of the martyrs who have been present since the beginning... This is a day for the resistance, the homeland, and Lebanon."

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.