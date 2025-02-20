Hamas build stage for propaganda ceremony of murdered hostage's bodies

Hamas built a stage east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday ahead of the release of the four slain hostages, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz.

On the backdrop of the stage was a banner in which the photos of Lifshitz, Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas appeared. Above them was an image of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted as a vampire.

Accompanying the image was the inscription in Arabic, English, and dubious Hebrew: "War criminal Netanyahu & his army killed them with missiles and Zionist warplanes."

An additional banner bore the inscription "The return of the war = the return of your prisoners in coffins." "Zionism Nazism in numbers" was also written on one of the placards.

Sitting in the audience were reportedly Palestinian security prisoners released in the current hostage-ceasefire deal.

Hamas has built a stage ahead of every hostage release so far, holding ceremonies and inviting local Gazans to spectate. The posters on such instances featured inscriptions such as “victory of the oppressed people vs. Nazi Zionism," “Palestinian fighters of freedom will always be victorious, and calling Gaza a “graveyard of the criminal Zionists.” Bodies of slain hostages Shiri Bibas, Ariel Bibas, Kfir Bibas, Oded Lifshitz to be returned to Israel, February 19, 2025. (credit: Canva, Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

Israel on Wednesday confirmed that the list of four slain hostages who are set to be returned to Israel on Thursday includes Shiri Bibas, her two sons Ariel Bibas and Kfir Bibas, as well as Oded Lifshitz.

All four taken from Nir Oz

They will be returned to Israel after 503 days in Hamas captivity. All four were taken by Hamas on October 7 from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Yarden Bibas, the father of the Bibas children, was released alive earlier this month as part of a hostage-prisoner swap.