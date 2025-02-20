'The work is not done,' son of slain hostage Oded Lifshitz says

Yizhar, the son of Oded Lifshitz, eulogized his father on 103FM in anticipation of the return of his body from Hamas captivity on Thursday.

“My father became a public figure, judging by the sheer number of people who prayed for him, wished him well, and spoke about him in the media and in our personal lives," Yizhar said. “Everything has been said about him. He had a vision for how the Middle East should function.

“He supported the Oslo Accords because he believed it was the only way to prevent a major war. He foresaw the future in many ways. Even today, when we discuss solutions, it is disheartening to realize that we went through this entire cycle and still failed to resolve the issue. We left it simmering, and look where we are now.”

‘They will give him the respect he deserves’

“My father will be brought in the procession with the Bibas family, and they will give him the respect he deserves. He will return to Kibbutz Nir Oz. The Lifshitz family will find closure on a personal level, but the broader circle of Nir Oz remains open,” he said.

Yizhar emphasized that he firmly believed Israel made the right decision in implementing the hostage deal.

“At one point in this struggle, was there no uncertainty? Of course, there were doubts. But where was the exclamation mark? The Israeli government chose to ransom the hostages. The Bibas family and my father are tragic cases, but many others have returned from suffering and are now with their families.

“You cannot anticipate the terror in advance and take it for granted that they have returned. Their very heartbeat is not something to be taken lightly.”

Not about optimism

“This is not about optimism. On Saturday, we are going to witness something incredible. I believe there will be handshakes along the way, but I also believe they will bring everyone home,” he added.

Yizhar also shared that his father was unaware of what had happened to his wife, Yocheved Lifshitz.

"Unfortunately, he had no knowledge of my mother's fate. At some point during his captivity, he was searching for her while undergoing medical treatment. My mother was taken out of the hospital while he was unconscious, and they threw him outside. She was taken away on a motorcycle toward Khan Yunis, and they were separated. They have not seen each other since."

Real danger to his life

When asked about his mother’s condition, Yizhar responded:

“She is a pragmatic woman. She knew there was a real danger to his life. When she returned, she described his situation as though he were already gone. She saw him shot and thrown outside the house before they took her. Then there were moments of hope when we received signs of life from him. After that, she continued her struggle, but she understood his condition and the odds he faced.

“It wasn’t as if he was in a sterile hospital ward, joking with his doctors.”

He also recalled how his mother reacted to the return of other hostages.

“When they brought back our neighbor Kalderon, it was an immense joy. Arbel, Sagi, Tropanov, Moses—their return was a source of happiness. She knows what happened here. She has been to the cemetery in Nir Oz several times, which has expanded significantly.”

‘The work is not done’

Yizhar made it clear that the battle was far from over.

“Is this only about my personal loss? I am experiencing euphoria over what has been achieved in Nir Oz, but this is a collective struggle. Two hundred fifty people were kidnapped. The fact that we have gotten back so many in the first stages is incredible.

“The agreement that ultimately freed our women and children was a breakthrough, and we are in a good place regarding the return of hostages. My father—an elderly man with underlying health conditions—was part of a community. It is crucial that there must be no illusion of finality. This is merely the end of the first stage.

“We still have 18 hostages inside. I was at the Knesset with Alon Ohel’s father. Do you think this is over?”

‘Alone Like dogs’

Lifshitz recounted what he learned about his father’s captivity from those who had been released.

“On the twentieth day, we confirmed that he had been kidnapped on October 7. We learned from a fellow hostage—who was with him for two and a half weeks in an apartment in Khan Yunis—that he was ill and had been shot in both hands. He fainted and was in critical condition.

“It’s tragic. Some hostages were taken alive, only to be killed after a month, two months, or even five months.”

Yizhar also spoke about the suffering endured by those held in captivity.

“When hostages receive signs of life, they cling to hope, believing that others are fighting for them. My father was alone, beaten, and terrified.

“Some people die in excruciating pain, away from their families and children, without closure, alone like dogs. If they do not return, it is pure suffering for months on end,” he said.