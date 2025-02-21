Finding joy in hard times: What is making Jerusalemites happy right now?

After more than 500 days of war, hardship, and painful news stories, In Jerusalem set out to hear from the city’s people about what brings them happiness.

On a warm, sunny day preceding a cold, potentially snowy weekend, the capital’s streets were packed with people out and about, eating at cafés, relaxing in parks, and shopping in the city’s center.

A large group of young students snacking on French fries steps away from the Old City had many stories of joy to share.

“Good books, my family, my siblings, when my friends hug me when I’m having a tough time,” make Ofri happy. “I love my friends.”

One girl in the group made a strong, to-the-point declaration of a place that is a source of happiness for her – Jerusalem. Various students also chimed in on what makes them happy, adding, "compliments from strangers," "good food," and "all the people in Israel."

Three tourists from Korea walking on the path outside the Old City walls said that what makes them happy is Jesus.

A few minutes away, at the Ben-Yehuda pedestrian mall, one man shared that he has been happy to see hostages come home to Israel each week but was also sad for a few days afterward seeing the condition of some groups of freed captives.

The Jerusalemite also noted that he enjoys being in Jerusalem and stated that the food that brings him happiness is at Big Apple Pizza, proclaiming, “It is the best pizza in the world, even better than in New York.”

What brings happiness to a teacher walking along Jaffa Road is the city’s beauty.

"To see the buildings in Jerusalem, to feel the history, to feel that we're a part of a long, long Jewish history that's here," she said. "Now you see the Jewish people here, walking, and so many different kinds of people – secular, haredi, and dati leumi [National Religious]."

“I like early mornings in Jerusalem,” mused one seasoned resident of Old Katamon, adjusting her purple scarf. “Before the hustle and bustle of school drop-offs and rushing commuters honking in frustration at the ever-growing traffic and construction in our beloved city.

“I have found that 6 a.m. is the earliest coffee-shop opening time in my neighborhood, and I’m not alone waiting in line at that hour. There are usually a few shul-goers, some joggers, a dog walker or two – we’re out in the world before the news of the day sinks in and things feel calmer.”

Perspectives from ‘Jerusalem Post’ staff

Noa, who has lived in Israel for three and a half years, said that before meeting her husband and starting a family, what had brought her happiness was performing in the arts.

“I used to do open mics, [and] being on stage and singing always brought a smile to my face, no matter the situation,” she said.

For Ilana, the office manager, accomplishing tasks throughout the day and making others happy brings her joy.

“The more the problem looks unsolvable, the happier it makes me to solve it,” she said.

“Another thing that makes me smile is new things that young kids learn how to do or to say,” she added. “I have grandchildren, so when my grandchildren learn how to say ‘thank you’ [or] some new words they learned, that makes me smile.”

For music enthusiast David – who is responsible for the very graphics you see on these pages – keeping an ear out for rock music releases each week brings him a sense of joy.

“At the end of the week, there are a lot of new releases that come out, so I look forward to that; it continues to make me happy,” he said. “To see what new music comes out, it is something that I’ve never heard before, that I’m interested in. It’s simple, but that’s what keeps me going.”

Plus: He’s also a fan of pizza, specifically with a pineapple topping.

Editor Erica looks forward to that first iced matcha latte of the day, with “its healthier caffeine fix and pleasing earthy green color.” While the drink isn’t offered everywhere around the city the way coffee is, she has procured a milk frother that enables her to make it at home. “Saving shekels by making it myself, in my cozy Jerusalem kitchen, certainly brings a frugal grin to my face!”

Happiness is a mindset

Over the years, Marion has developed a mindset based on happiness and said that meditation was incorporated into her daily routine.

“The goal is to be emotionally intelligent (regardless of one’s IQ), which means not living life only by reacting. So with that, and with the understanding that you can calm yourself down and not have to go to that worrying, spiraling place, you can be happy. And with the fact that happiness is a choice to make every day.”

When waking up in the morning, she takes a moment to simply concentrate on her breathing. This mindfulness practice allows her to automatically bypass negative morning thoughts.

“You do it before that moment that can come in or something like, ‘Oh, it’s a gray day, the weather’s bad, I feel bad.’ Or ‘Oh, how embarrassing,’ whatever I said or did, just to say ‘thank you,’” she said.

“It creates new neural pathways in your brain so that you no longer get those thoughts. You can think about 1,000 things that are wrong, but you bring your concentration back to your breathing instead. That is the exercise.”

Expressing gratitude is an integral part of maintaining happiness, Marion explained.

“I wake up every day and say ‘thank you,’” she said. “I’m always happy. Sometimes, I can still get a bit caught up on an issue. I’m surprised when that happens to me, after years of doing this mindfulness meditation.”

This practice relates to Judaism as well. Since her early 20s, she has recited Modeh Ani (the prayer expressing gratitude to God upon waking up) in bed in the morning, “and saying that with gusto, extra, and also saying ‘thank you’ [really helps] all day long.”

“Also, when anything goes wrong, whether you stub a toe or something doesn’t work out, it’s so good to say ‘thank you’ because the phrase is simply a grateful phrase and a happy one,” she concluded.