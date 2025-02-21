Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality to gradually remove smartphones from schools, mayor announces

Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai announced on Wednesday at a conference for school principals a groundbreaking initiative: the gradual reduction—and eventual removal—of smartphones from schools across the city.

Huldai addressed the conference, stating, "I have a dream that together, we will pull ourselves and our city’s education system out of our comfort zone, relearn the art of attention, and be fully present—100% in time and place. That we will dare to say: we are going to manage technology, not be managed by it. How? By removing smartphones from schools."

"There are already several dozen elementary schools and at least three to four high schools that have begun this process this year. They are true pioneers, and I say this without a trace of cynicism—digital pioneers."

He clarified that this initiative is not about halting progress. "Innovation is a fundamental part of life in Tel Aviv-Yafo, particularly in education. We want children to benefit from smart, high-quality, and creative use of AI tools. We want to equip them with the ability and resources to use tablets and laptops for learning. At the same time, we also want to give them the simple moments of interaction with one another. We want every student to experience real, emotional connections when they enter school each morning. And none of this can happen optimally if a smartphone is in their hands at every moment." Hand using mobile smartphone with icon social media and social network. (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Huldai added, "This is not an easy move. I know there will be difficulties and resistance. But it is the right thing to do—it is the responsible and healthy thing to do. This initiative will enhance the quality of education in Tel Aviv-Yafo. And as always, we may be the first, but others will follow."

A new reality for schools in Tel Aviv-Yafo

The education system in Israel, and particularly in Tel Aviv-Yafo, faces a new reality in which excessive information, technological distractions, and social media impact student concentration, learning, and social interactions. While technology offers undeniable benefits, there is a growing recognition of the need to manage attention and minimize disruptions to allow for deeper learning, meaningful interpersonal connections, and an optimal educational environment.

Currently, dozens of elementary schools and several high schools in the city are already in the process of gradually limiting smartphone use during the school day. The mayor urged other school leaders to learn from these early adopters, take inspiration, and be part of this significant educational shift.

The municipality has set a goal for the initiative to begin in the next school year (September 2025). The first phase will involve significantly reducing smartphone use in schools as part of a gradual, well-planned approach tailored to each age group—from elementary to high school—eventually leading to a complete ban.

This ambitious effort will require strong commitment from school administrators willing to lead the change. A distraction-free learning environment is expected to improve academic performance, strengthen social bonds, and foster meaningful personal development for students.

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality will provide full support to schools throughout the transition, including resources, training, and assistance to ensure a smooth and effective implementation.

The city's education administration champions an innovative, value-driven, and activist approach, integrating global shifts into its school system. The goal is to create an inspiring, forward-thinking educational environment where every student can reach their full potential—free from distractions and screens.