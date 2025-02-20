Qatar, the US, and Israel: Who’s really calling the shots in Israel’s hostage talks? - analysis

The truth must be said: In recent hours and days, there has been silence—at least in public statements—regarding the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Since the appointment of Minister Ron Dermer as the lead negotiator and the sidelining of senior Israeli officials, Mossad Chief Dedi Barnea and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, Israel has declared that, from its perspective, the time has come to discuss "phase two".

On the way there, two diplomatic sources told The Jerusalem Post that efforts are still being made to secure the release of additional hostages—beyond the six scheduled for release on Saturday—already in "phase one" However, it remains unclear how likely this is to happen, given that Hamas has no apparent incentive to dramatically alter the existing agreement.

The sources also mentioned an attempt to convene a high-level summit in Qatar, bringing together Minister Ron Dermer, US envoy Steve Witkoff, the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani, and the head of Egyptian intelligence. However, it is no secret that Minister Dermer is not enthusiastic about dealings with the Qataris. In recent days, Israeli officials have suggested that if delegations are necessary, they will be at a lower diplomatic level and that Witkoff will be the one who will speak with everybody.

If negotiations, agreement continue, Israel has to withdraw from Philadelphi Corridor

One key timeline point that is not being widely discussed is the 50th day of the ceasefire. If negotiations and the agreement continue, Israel will be required to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor on that day. Minister Bezalel Smotrich has already made it clear that, for him, this is a red line and grounds for leaving the government. In general, Netanyahu is currently taking measured steps regarding the negotiations. After all, he has promised his coalition partners that he will not enter discussions on "phase two" without cabinet approval—something that has yet to happen. An illustrative image of US President Donald Trump meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: REUTERS/FLORION GOGA/REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

Finally, there is one more critical point: On the one hand, the Trump administration declares that it wants all the hostages released. On the other hand, it insists that Hamas must be destroyed. Since Hamas has made it clear that it will only release all hostages if there is a complete cessation of the war, the question arises: How does the US administration intend to bridge this gap?