Ariel and Kfir Bibas killed 'in cold blood', IDF announces

Hamas murdered Ariel and Kfir Bibas within the first few weeks of the war, IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari announced in a statement on Friday.

The IDF was able to verify that Hamas murdered the Bibas kids and attempted to conceal the evidence of the murders by making the bodies look as if they had been bombed by the IDF.

"The terrorists did not shoot the two young boys—they killed them with their bare hands. Afterwards, they committed horrific acts to cover up these atrocities," Hagari said in the statement. "This assessment is based on both forensic findings from the identification process, and intelligence that supports the findings."

Ariel and Kfir were kidnapped along with their mother, Shiri, on October 7, when Hamas terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory.

IDF forensic findings

A mural of the Bibas family is seen in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2025 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Official identification has linked the remains of Kfir and Ariel Bibas on Thursday, the IDF confirmed early Friday morning, alongside a report on forensic findings of the case.

Available intelligence and forensic evidence from the identification process have led officials to determine that the two children were brutally murdered in captivity by Gaza terrorists in November 2023, just a month after their abduction, and were not killed by an IAF strike, as Hamas originally claimed.

The two boys were aged nine months and four years old, respectively, at the time of their abduction on October 7, 2023. The bodies were identified using forensic analysis in an interdepartmental collaboration between the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police.

Joanie Margulies contributed to this article.