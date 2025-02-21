IDF arrests 90 terrorists in West Bank counterterrorism operation

The IDF was instructed to crack down on counterterrorism operations in the West Bank in response to Thursday night's bus bombings.

Defense Minister Israel Katz visited Tulkarm and instructed the IDF to increase its activities in the West Bank and to keep a close eye on the terrorists who have been released from prison during the ceasefire.

Around 90 terrorists were arrested across the West Bank during an operation, and more than 15 weapons were found and confiscated.

IDF increases operations

The IDF's Duvdevan Unit arrested five terrorists from Iktaba, a Palestinian village near Tulkarm, where they also found numerous weapons and explosives in a building where they located the terrorists.

The IDF has since blocked entry points to certain areas in the West Bank following the situational assessment. Three more battalions were deployed to the West Bank as well.

Increasing forces

The Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office announced on Thursday the IDF would carry out a "powerful operation" against "terrorist hotspots" in the West Bank.

The announcement was made after Netanyahu concluded the security assessment meeting early on Friday morning following the bus bombings the night before.

Netanyahu also instructed Israel Police and Shin Bet to "increase preventive activity in Israeli cities against further terrorist attacks," the PMO stated.

The explosions on Thursday happened in three buses parked in a lot in Bat Yam. Police reported that damage was caused, but there were no injuries. The Shin Bet is investigating the incident, and a security source stated that "explosive devices weighing between four and five kilograms were found, intended to detonate tomorrow morning and kill hundreds of civilians."