Bibas family speaks out for first time since identification of Kfir and Ariel's bodies

Yarden Bibas’s sister, Ofri Bibas, responded Friday for the first time to the identification findings from the forensic institute regarding the remains of her young nephews, Ariel and Kfir—after it was revealed that the identification results for Shiri Bibas did not match the body that was returned to Israel. "I’m sorry, Luli," Bibas wrote on her Facebook account. "I’m sorry, Firfir. None of this was deserved. We will miss you forever. We will not give up on Mom, Shiri."

"Yesterday, we received the devastating news of Ariel and Kfir’s murder in captivity. We waited for certainty, but there is no comfort in it—only immense sorrow. My sweet nephews were kidnapped alive from their homes and murdered in captivity by a cruel terrorist organization. They did not deserve such a fate," Ofri Bibas wrote.

"Our painful journey, which has lasted for 16 months, is not over yet. October 7 is still ongoing. We are still waiting for Shiri and fear for her fate. Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir were abducted alive by a murderous terrorist organization, and it was the responsibility and duty of the State of Israel to bring them back alive.

"There is no forgiveness for their abandonment on October 7, and there is no forgiveness for their abandonment in captivity." A mural of the Bibas family is seen in Tel Aviv, February 20, 2025 (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Bibas family hasn't heard from Netanyahu

She then addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, writing: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we did not receive any words from you at this painful moment. For the sake of Ariel and Kfir and the sake of Yarden, we are not seeking revenge right now. We are asking for Shiri."

Ofri Bibas continued on to say that Hamas' brazen cruelty only heightens the need to bring the rest of the hostages, including Shiri, home to Israel.

"Their cruelty only underscores the urgent need to bring Shiri back to us, to save the lives of the remaining hostages, and to bring all the fallen back for burial. President Trump, I ask you to please help Israel and our family complete this crucial mission. We thank everyone for their support and ask that the family’s privacy be respected.

"Luli and Pirpir, I’m sorry that I still cannot cry for you. We are still waiting for Mom, Shiri."