Former hostage Karina Ariev threatened Hamas captor into halting sexual harassment

Released hostage Karina Ariev shared she experienced sexual harassment while in Hamas captivity, which stopped after she threatened to report one of her captors to their commander, who prohibited such actions, according to Channel 12 on Sunday.

On October 7, Ariev, who was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz base along with fellow IDF observers Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, and Liri Albag, was able to repel a grenade that the terrorists had hurled at her.

During the terrorists' massacre, she pretended she was dead. However, a terrorist began pulling at her hand to ascertain whether she was alive. After understanding she was alive, the terrorist began handcuffing her.

In parallel, other terrorists conducted "dead checking" on the other soldiers.

According to the Israeli news outlet, on her way to the Gaza Strip, Ariev was hit and strangled by the terrorists who kidnapped her. RELEASED HOSTAGE Karina Ariev returns to her home in Jerusalem’s Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood on Wednesday. Kafr Aqeb and Pisgat Ze’ev are very close geographically but worlds apart in terms of the value they place on human life, says the writer. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

In addition, they stole the necklace she wore from childhood around her neck, which bore a "Hamsa" pendant. They also tore off her hair and incurred burns on her boy.

After one month in captivity, she learned Arabic and could hear the humiliating remarks her captors made.

According to the report, during her time in Hamas captivity, she felt the IDF airstrikes and was able to see her parents at Hostage Square on TV.

Ariev noted that she felt she had survived to perpetuate the memory of the soldier of the Nahal Oz base.

On Sunday, Iris Haim, whose son Yotam Haim was taken hostage by Hamas and accidentally shot by IDF troops, shared a letter Ariev sent to her recounting her meeting with her son in captivity. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

'Smile never left his face'

"On 9/10, I went down into the tunnel and there I saw him standing," Ariev wrote.

"Immediately, without even knowing me, he approached and shook my hand—his red hair neatly gathered in a bun, with a smile and eyes that exuded so much calm, love, serenity, support, and care," she added.

"From the very first moment, Yotam was radiant and calming; the touch of his hand, his hug, and his words helped me breathe easier and understand that as long as Yotam is by my side, I can lower my level of fear," Ariev further noted.

"His words still run through my head today: 'Don’t be afraid, everything will be alright.' Later, we parted ways, and after a month and a half, we met again for a few minutes; he always radiated optimism, believed that everything would work out, cared for us, took an interest in our story, hugged me, and listened, and his smile never left his face," she wrote.