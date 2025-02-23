Ben-Gurion University of the Negev: Expanding Global Connections in Challenging Times

In today's interconnected world, universities must think beyond borders to drive innovation and education globally. Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) has embraced this philosophy by forming strategic partnerships that strengthen academic excellence and create real-world impact. This January, a distinguished BGU delegation traveled to India to deepen ties with leading universities and industry pioneers, furthering the university's commitment to global connections.

Strengthening Global Partnerships: A Landmark Visit to India

Led by University President Prof. Daniel Chamovitz, Vice President for Global Engagement Prof. Michal Bar-Asher Siegal, Prof. Yaniv Gelbstein, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering Sciences, and Prof. Robert Moskovitch from the Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering, the delegation aimed to explore new academic collaborations, foster student exchanges, and promote research initiatives that address global challenges. The visit underscores BGU's dedication to building lasting partnerships that drive technological and academic advancements.BGU's Faculty of Engineering Sciences is a leader in interdisciplinary education and research, with nearly 6,500 students pursuing B.Sc., M.Sc., and Ph.D. degrees in engineering disciplines unique to BGU. With over 20,000 graduates, the faculty has produced leaders in science, industry, and government, contributing to technological innovations in Israel and beyond. The faculty's emphasis on research, collaboration, and industry partnerships makes BGU's connections with India's top institutions—such as IIT Madras, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, PSG College of Technology, Kumaraguru College of Technology, BITS Goa, and IIT Delhi—especially valuable for advancing shared goals in education and technology. Ben Gurion University of the Negev visit to India (Credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)

The delegation's visits to Chennai, Coimbatore, Goa, and Delhi highlighted the potential for cross-border academic initiatives in engineering, technology, and applied sciences. BGU laid the groundwork for future collaborations to further advance these fields by exploring faculty and student exchange opportunities.

Prof. Bar-Asher Siegal emphasizes: "Ben-Gurion University (BGU) is proud to host one of the largest, if not the largest, international student communities from India among Israeli universities. We warmly welcome talented Indian students into our labs and classrooms, fostering meaningful ties with leading research institutions in India. This trip, particularly during these challenging times, focused on building a future where knowledge and innovation transcend borders. It highlighted BGU's unwavering commitment to global engagement and impactful research collaborations, with a special emphasis on strengthening our partnership with India."

Join Us in Shaping the Future

BGU will showcase its commitment to global engagement at the StandWithUs (SWU) Conference in Los Angeles from February 27 to March 2, 2025. This event offers a unique opportunity to learn more about BGU's upcoming summer programs, short-term opportunities such as Gap Years and Exchange programs, and Undergraduate and Graduate Degree offerings—including the new B.Sc. in Renewable Natural Resources.

BGU is at the forefront of shaping the future of higher education—across continents, disciplines, and cultures. Join us as we build global connections and drive innovation for a better tomorrow.

This article was written in cooperation with Ben-Gurion University of the Negev