'Yair Netanyahu was sent abroad because he hit his father,' MK alleges

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair, was sent abroad after he hit his father, The Democrats Knesset Member Naama Lazimi alleged during a Knesset Finance Committee session on Sunday.

A Likud representative dismissed the allegations as an “Absolute lie and detestable, a new low from the depths of the left’s sewer.

"Naama Lazimi will lose her immunity and pay, and anyone who echoes this vile lie will receive a lawsuit and pay as well," the statement continued.

At the Knesset committee, Lazimi began her remarks by questioning the two-month stay abroad of the prime minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu.

נעמה לזימי: יאיר נתניהו הוגלה לחו"ל כי הכה את אביו | חברת הכנסת ביקשה להבין מי מימן את שהות שרה נתניהו בארה"ב, והעלתה שאלות בנוגע לאבטחת בנו של ראש הממשלה: "נאלץ להיות בחו"ל כי פגע בסמל שלטון. הוא לא יכול לחזור"

“I want to ask about the two-month stay abroad of the prime minister’s wife, Sara Netanyahu. I want to ask who financed this stay, what its cost was, and from which budget it was drawn. Naama Lazimi (credit: FLASH90, Olivia Pitosi)

Addressing Yair Netanyahu's security budget

"I want to ask about the prime minister’s son, Yair Netanyahu. Last year, an article stated that his security costs around NIS 2.5 million per year. I want to ask whether this sum is still budgeted and whether there is still an intention to fund the prime minister’s son’s stay because he hit the prime minister and had to be abroad as he damaged a symbol of authority.”

Committee members expressed surprise at the claims. In response, Lazimi countered: “How do you not know this? He was exiled abroad," she noted, adding, “He cannot come back.”