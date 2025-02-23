Avera is 'still not talking about what happened,' family says

Released hostage Avera Mengistu hasn't spoken yet about his decade-long time in captivity, his family told Walla on Sunday.

“Avera is able to recall memories from the past; he's relatively well. He’s a bit weak, but his physical condition is good, and he recognizes his family," they said.

"It isn’t an ideal situation, but his condition is relatively stable, and he has not yet spoken about what he went through,” they added.

Mengistu was released on Saturday, along with Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, and Hisham Al-Sayed.

“Ten and a half difficult years—3,818 days of worry, pain, and cries for the return of our son and brother, Avera Mengistu—have come to an end," his family wrote in a statement following his release. The six freed hostages are seen ahead or following their release from Hamas captivity in Gaza (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT, JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"Throughout this challenging period, we never lost hope for a moment and always believed he was alive. We knew in our hearts that despite all the hardships and challenges, a miracle would happen, and indeed, the Creator of the world, who heard our prayers and in His infinite mercy, has returned our son, Avera,” they added.

Moderate condition

“Avera’s overall condition is moderate. He is undergoing a series of comprehensive tests, surrounded by his family," they stated.

They thanked the people of Israel, "who supported us through the years. We deeply appreciate all the activists and allies who stood with us throughout the fight to bring Avera home."