Former hostage Keith Siegel urges Trump to boost hostage release efforts

US President Donald Trump posted a video to his social media app, Truth Social, of former hostage Keith Siegel on Sunday night.

In the video, Keith is seen standing in front of a home that was destroyed on October 7 in Kfar Aza during the Hamas attack on southern Israel.

Siegel first addresses the President in the video and thanks him for his efforts in getting him released from captivity.

"I am now standing in front of a home on Kfar Aza, the Kibbutz where I live," Siegel said. "You can see the enormous destruction that Hamas did on the October 7 massacre on Kibbutz Kfar Aza. It's kind of hard to comprehend what I'm seeing today." Keith Siegel reunites with family after Hamas captivity, February 1, 2025. (credit: Ronen Harish/GPO)

"I wanted to say once again how urgent it is to get all of the hostages out of Gaza and back home to their families," he urged Trump. "You have done so much so far and we all urge you to continue your efforts and use your ability to allow more progress in the hostage exchange deals."

Who is Keith Siegel?

Keith Samuel Siegel, 65, is an American-Israeli dual national, originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, having made aliya in 1980 and became an occupational therapist.

He was released from Hamas captivity on February 1 after 484 days.

He and his wife, Aviva, were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and were brought to Gaza in their own car.

Aviva was released as part of the first hostage deal in November 2023 after 53 days, leaving Gaza after her captors reassured her that in a day or two, her husband would join her, the couple's niece told the Media Line.

Keith's ribs were reportedly broken on October 7, according to the American Jewish Committee. Concerns for his health were further elevated when former hostage Emily Damari, a British-Israeli released in the first week of the ceasefire deal, reportedly asked her Hamas captors to release Keith before her - citing his health.

Keith is described by his friends from his Kibbutz as a homebody who loves nature and quality time with his family.

In April 2024, Hamas released a propaganda video of Keith where he called for demonstrations to be held in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, demanding a deal to be made.

While in captivity, Keith reportedly asked other hostages one thing they were thankful for every day, trying to show light in a time of darkness. When he and Aviva were held together, Keith would always try to recall what he had seen or said to keep his memory sharp so that when he returned to Israel, he could tell his story.

Keith was released from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv on February 7 after completing all the required tests.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this article.