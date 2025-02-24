Ahead of Ramadan, security establishment recommends limited access to Temple Mount - N12

Ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israel's security establishment is set to recommend limited access to the Temple Mount due to heightened fear of attacks, N12 reported on Sunday night.

The proposals will be reportedly presented to the political echelon over the next few days.

Israeli sources told N12 that "the volatility of Ramadan will largely depend on the situation in Gaza."

"If there is a ceasefire, it is expected that the situation will remain calm, but if not—security forces will be deployed in much larger numbers in anticipation of possible escalation."

N12 reported that the Defense Ministry, Israel Police, the Shin Bet, the IDF, and the Israel Prison Service have been in discussions in recent days to draw up recommendations for the access policy to the Temple Mount during Ramadan. PALESTINIANS SHOUT slogans and wave flags, including of Hamas, depicting Israel as part of Palestine at al-Aqsa compound on the Temple Mount during Ramadan, last year. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

The aim is to reportedly allow Muslim worshipers to worship freely but "within security constraints."

The security establishment recommended that men over the age of 55, women over 50, and children aged 12 and under be permitted entry, according to the report. For Friday prayers, a maximum of 10,000 people will be allowed to enter, but this is conditional on prior requests being approved.

N12 added that these recommendations are similar to those of 2024 but significantly more limited than those of previous years, both in terms of number permitted to ascend to the Temple Mount and the tightening of age restrictions. Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

The establishment will present the plan to the political leadership for a final decision in the coming days.

Flareups on the Temple Mount during Ramadan

In recent years, there have been several clashes between Palestinian worshipers and Israeli police during the Ramadan period. This has been especially the case in and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Muslims as Haram al-Sharif (the Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as the Temple Mount. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

For Muslims, it is the third holiest site in Islam, while Jews revere it as the location of the two ancient Jewish temples, making it the holiest site in Judaism.

In April 2023, violent confrontations erupted at Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the mosque. Israeli police responded in riot gear. In response, armed Palestinian groups launched rockets into Israel from Gaza and Lebanon.