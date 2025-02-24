94% of West Bank: Olmert reveals map offered to Abbas in 2008 negotiations

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert revealed to the BBC the map he presented to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as part of the 2008 negotiations between the two parties.

According to the map, 94% of the West Bank was offered for the creation of a Palestinian State.

In addition, Israel was supposed to annex 4.9% of the West Bank, in return for which it would have ceded territory on the outskirts of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip area.

Alongside conceding territory to both the West Bank and Gaza, the proposal would have resulted in a tunnel or highway connecting the two.

Olmert also drew up plans for Jerusalem, which would be divided between Israel and a Palestinian state, with both claiming parts of the city as their capital. The Old City and nearby religious sites would hand over administration to a committee of trustees consisting of Israel, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the US.

The BBC noted that, if the plan had proceeded, dozens of Jewish communities throughout the West Bank and Jordan Valley, would have been evacuated, much like the community of Gush Katif before Israel left Gaza in 2005.

'An historic opportunity'

Olmert's revelation is part of a broader BBC documentary titled "Israel and the Palestinians: The Road to 7th October," set to launch on Monday. Olmert told filmmakers "This is the first time that I expose this map to the media."

"In the next 50 years, you will not find one Israeli leader that will propose to you what I propose to you now," Olmert was cited as saying by the BBC.

Abbas responded to the proposal by saying, according to Olmert, "Prime minister, this is very serious. It is very, very, very serious."

"We parted, you know, like we are about to embark on a historic step forward," Olmert further noted.