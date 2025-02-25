Court threatens orders against Netanyahu if he doesn't provide medical records

The Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court has warned that it may issue judicial orders against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he does not submit his medical records, as required in an ongoing defamation lawsuit.

The case was filed by Netanyahu against journalists Ben Caspit and Uri Misgav, along with attorney Gonen Ben-Yitzhak, over their claims regarding his health.

In his ruling, Judge Menachem Mizrahi emphasized that in a defamation lawsuit, the responsibility for proving the case rests with the defendants rather than the plaintiff. "In the main claim, which is a defamation claim, it is not the plaintiff who must prove 'I spoke the truth,' but the defendants," Mizrahi wrote.

He further emphasized that "at this stage of the trial, it is not permissible for the plaintiff to reveal his medical records to them in order to allow them to defend themselves, given the severe violation of his privacy."

The judge also noted that Netanyahu had already submitted a document signed by his doctors summarizing his health status.

Ordered to provide sealed records

However, as a precaution, Mizrahi ordered Netanyahu to provide the court with a certified copy of his medical records in a sealed envelope for the judge’s review only. He stated that "after review, the court may submit its proposal" regarding a potential settlement.

Now, Mizrahi has announced that because Netanyahu has not yet complied with the ruling—issued approximately a week ago—the court will take further action if the records are not submitted within about two and a half weeks.

He warned that if Netanyahu fails to comply, "the court will act in accordance with the law and will also issue targeted orders for the production of documents, as requested by the other side."