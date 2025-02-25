Murdered hostage Oded Lifshitz laid to rest in Kibbutz Nir Oz

Slain hostage Oded Lifshitz and founder of Kibbutz Nir Oz was laid to rest in the kibbutz on Tuesday.

His oldest son, Arnon, mourned him, "You would not say the word revenge; in all the years, I never heard that word leave your mouth."

"You came back in a deal, and it is clear to me you would not have agreed anyone risked themselves for your body," he added.

The funeral procession began in Rishon Lezion, passing through Sa'ad Junction and Nir Oz Junction.

Hundreds of people, including family members, kibbutz members, and residents of the Eshkol Regional Council, accompanied Lifshitz on his final journey.

Accompanying Lifshitz on his final route

Along the route, many have gathered at key junctions, some holding signs with Lifshitz's photo while others wave the Israeli flag in his honor.

Last Thursday, Hamas released Lifshitz's body, along with slain hostages Ariel and Kfir Bibas.