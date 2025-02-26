WATCH: Murdered hostages Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas laid to rest in southern Israel

Murdered hostage Shiri Bibas, along with her murdered hostage children, Ariel and Kfir, are being laid to rest in the Tzohar cemetery on Wednesday.

At the request of the Bibas family, the funeral of Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir Bibas is being held privately without media presence.

Tuesday's Knesset plenary session opened with a minute of silence, and the Knesset building was illuminated with orange lights in memory of the murdered Bibas family.

The father of the family, Yarden Bibas, was also taken hostage on October 7 but released on February 1. Yarden Bibas, holding his son as an infant. (credit: Hostages Families Forum)

Time in captivity

After Shiri and her two sons were taken to Khan Yunis on October 7, 2023, they were detained by a terror group by the name of Kataib Mujahadin.

The Bibas children are the youngest among those taken hostage by Hamas on October 7. The Bibas family has become one of the most potent symbols of the hostage ordeal.

Shiri Bibas's body was returned to Israel from Gaza on Friday night after Hamas sent an anonymous body in her place on Thursday along with the bodies of her sons.