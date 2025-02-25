Gallant: First bring the hostages home, then we can deal with Hamas

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant shared his views on Tuesday on the Israel-Hamas war objectives, the state of the cabinet, and the calls for a state commission of inquiry on the events of October 7, 2023.

"It is possible to connect our objectives, eliminating Hamas and bringing the hostages home, but there is only one way to do this. Start by bringing the hostages back," Gallant said. "First, the hostages, and only then the continued dismantling of Hamas," Gallant stated before adding, "I hope the Israeli government has learned the lesson and will act on it now."

The remarks were made at the Annual Ariel Sharon Chair Conference at Reichman University in Herzliya, which had the theme "We do not abandon wounded soldiers on the battlefield."

"Because we failed to create an alternative to Hamas, we have reached a crossroads," Gallant stated. "There are people living in Gaza—we must bring them forward and then continue fighting Hamas. Even during Operation Defensive Shield, despite dismantling infrastructure, we kept fighting."

"This is not just a goal; it is our ethos," Gallant continued, adding, "Hostages have told me they believed and knew that the State of Israel would do everything to bring them back—that belief gave them the strength to endure. This is a moral, ethical, and Jewish obligation. I have said it from day one: there is no other choice." Yoav Gallant speaks at Reichman University on February 25, 2025. (credit: ALON GILBOA)

Gallant's criticism of the government

Gallant also discussed the current government, stating, "The current cabinet does not reflect Israel’s central national stance—it has shifted too far to the right, distancing itself from our strategic interests."

He also linked the government to the need for a state commission inquiry into October 7, stating, "To improve, we must hold up a straight mirror, conduct a truthful investigation—that's what a state commission of inquiry is. Once we establish a clear picture of what has happened over the past decade, we will be able to draw all the necessary conclusions."