'Tip of the iceberg': Kibbutz Nahal Oz, October Council react to IDF probe into Oct. 7

Kibbutz Nahal Oz spokesperson, Matan Weitz, said "it was detailed, but we didn't get answers to everything," after the presentation of the IDF probe into the events of October 7 on Tuesday evening, according to Israeli media.

Weitz said that "the investigation that was presented to us now is shocking, it takes us back to that day, and evokes deep pain."

"We demand that the conclusions and security recommendations that emerged from the investigation here today be fully implemented. This investigation is just the beginning. The findings presented to us make it clear how urgent it is to deepen the investigation and also investigate the conduct of the most senior levels in the country. We call on the Israeli government to establish a state investigation committee that will examine the omission in all its aspects, and only in this way can we reach a real correction."

"We got a broader picture of the situation, which was not clear to all of us until the end. Many of us didn't know the timeline, such as the number of terrorists and the length of the waves of attacks." Palestinians take control of an Israeli tank after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 7, 2023. (credit: ABED RAHIM KHATIB/FLASH90)

Weitz also called for the return of all the hostages including the ones from Nahal Oz.

Nahal Oz residents told Ynet that the investigation revealed that it took the IDF 3-4 hours to arrive at the kibbutz.

October Council

October Council families said that the "specific internal investigations into October 7 are only the tip of the iceberg, and are not a substitute for a state investigation committee."

"Without the establishment of a state investigation committee that will investigate everything and everyone, both political and military, we will not be able to understand the full picture, draw lessons, and prevent the next disaster.1,300 October Council families are begging for answers about the many failures that led us to the terrible massacre.We demand: Enough of the Israeli government's foot-dragging, enough of the humiliating and contemptuous treatment of the bereaved and injured families."

"After 508 nights and days, it's time for answers"

The October Council did however pay respects to the heroism of "all IDF soldiers, civilians, security forces, and members of the readiness squad who sacrificed their lives to protect the kibbutz on October 7."