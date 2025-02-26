'No more tunnels, no more fears': Trump shares 'Trump Gaza' vision in AI video

US President Donald Trump shared an artificial intelligence video showing his vision for the future of the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.

The video begins with a view of ruins in Gaza, with the inscription "Gaza 2025" appearing in green, followed by "What's next?" in red, white, and blue.

The video then presents scenes of skyscrapers and children looking up to the sky as dollar bills rain down.

Elon Musk appears eating hummus on the beach in Gaza, and a boy can be seen holding a golden balloon that depicts Trump's face. U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) attend a press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 24, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

The US President is seen dancing in a nightclub, and the entrance to one tower bears the inscription "Trump Gaza." A large golden statue of Trump also appears.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can be seen on a deck chair along with Trump, sipping beverages near a swimming pool with "Trump Gaza" written in the background.

'Donald Trump will set you free'

In the backdrop, a song can be heard featuring the lyrics, "Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump's Gaza is finally here."

"Trump's Gaza is shining bright, golden future, a brand new life."

"Feast and dance; the deed is done. Trump Gaza number one."