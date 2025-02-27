IDF, Shin Bet chiefs preventing audit into October 7 failures, comptroller says

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Director Ronen bar are blocking State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman's internal probe into October 7, he claimed on Thursday.

"There is no other group or independent body besides us that is investigating what happened," Englman said. "From the very beginning, I announced that we would conduct a comprehensive review of all levels—political, military, and civilian," said Englman, adding that about 200 employees of his office are currently engaged in the audit regarding the failures of October 7 and the "Iron Swords" war.

Englman stated that his office has been conducting audits for months in the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council (NSC), and the military secretariat. The teams are reviewing protocols, examining cabinet discussions, and identifying warnings that were raised but ignored.

Engelman mentioned that the defense ministers cooperated from the start, but full cooperation from the IDF and Shin Bet is still lacking. "For the past year and a half, the IDF Chief of Staff and the head of Shin Bet have been preventing an audit on the core failures." State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman at the license distribution ceremony of the Council of Accountants, July 2, 2024 (credit: Via Maariv)

Englman called on the Attorney General to ensure full implementation of the State Comptroller Basic Law, urging all relevant bodies to comply. He stressed that "Israeli citizens deserve answers from an independent investigation, not just from internal inquiries that get leaked to the media with varying narratives."

He also criticized the IDF for resisting the audit instead of focusing on fixing its failures.

The State Comptroller recalled a past meeting with Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, in which he warned that the failures of October 7 stemmed from a resistance to criticism and alternative perspectives—such as ignoring warnings from military observers.

"Even now, the IDF is trying to push back against the audit instead of addressing the failures," he added.

Auditing experience

In response to claims that his office lacks the tools to evaluate the IDF's performance, Englman countered: "We have an entire division that has been auditing the defense system for decades, including classified matters, led by Brigadier General (Res.) Eitan Dahan, who previously served as the Defense Ministry's chief auditor."

He also emphasized the need for a culture of accountability in Israel: "There must be a culture of taking responsibility, even for actions that do not meet the threshold for criminal prosecution." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

With some hostages now returning home, Englman underscored the urgency of providing the Israeli public with answers from an independent body, something which many members of the public, including hostage families, have requested. He affirmed that if a state commission of inquiry is established, his office will coordinate with it accordingly.