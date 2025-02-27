Tel Aviv’s energy back as runners get on their marks for marathon’s return

The streets of Tel Aviv were bustling all week as runners prepared for the 2025 Tel Aviv Bank Leumi Marathon, slated to take place on Friday morning. Over 45,000 people will participate in the nation’s largest athletic event of the year, with participants coming from different corners of the world and levels of expertise. A dozen elite international runners will compete in the hopes of breaking the existing race record time of 2:10:11 hours. This record, set in 2023 by Kenyan runner Mibei Dominic Kipngeno will be put to the test with runners hailing from Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, and other countries. Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai said that the race this year has a different meaning.

Marathon emphasizes inclusivity

“The Tel Aviv Marathon , Israel’s largest sporting event held for the 16th year, is more than just a race – it embodies resilience, unity, and determination. This year, we run with a heavy heart for those still in captivity and in memory of our fallen heroes. We salute our soldiers, the wounded, and their families, who inspire us all. I invite everyone to join and look forward to seeing all of our hostages return home soon,” he said.Resilience and unity are integral themes in this year’s marathon as thousands of runners from all corners of the country and world return to run the span of the city.