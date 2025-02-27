Tel Aviv’s energy back as runners get on their marks for marathon’s return

The streets of Tel Aviv were bustling all week as runners prepared for the 2025 Tel Aviv Bank Leumi Marathon, slated to take place on Friday morning. Over 45,000 people will participate in the nation’s largest athletic event of the year, with participants coming from different corners of the world and levels of expertise.A dozen elite international runners will compete in the hopes of breaking the existing race record time of 2:10:11 hours. This record, set in 2023 by Kenyan runner Mibei Dominic Kipngeno will be put to the test with runners hailing from Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco, and other countries.Tel Aviv-Yafo Mayor Ron Huldai said that the race this year has a different meaning.
“The Tel Aviv Marathon, Israel’s largest sporting event held for the 16th year, is more than just a race – it embodies resilience, unity, and determination. This year, we run with a heavy heart for those still in captivity and in memory of our fallen heroes. We salute our soldiers, the wounded, and their families, who inspire us all. I invite everyone to join and look forward to seeing all of our hostages return home soon,” he said.Resilience and unity are integral themes in this year’s marathon as thousands of runners from all corners of the country and world return to run the span of the city.
Marathon emphasizes inclusivity
Hosted by the Tel Aviv Municipality, the race’s route will give runners a mix of everything the city has to offer, from the ancient streets of Jaffa to the glimmering beaches, and past other landmarks in the city.Participants will choose from several race categories including the 42.195 km marathon, half marathon (21 km), 10 km, 5 km, and a dedicated 3 km “Triumph of the Spirit” route. For athletes with disabilities, a handcycle race for athletes will also occur.A “mini marathon” was held on Wednesday for children, complete with a special 400-meter race for children with special needs.Members of Nice Jewish Runners, a recreational running community in Tel Aviv and 25 other cities across the US, Canada, and Israel, spoke with The Jerusalem Post about how they are preparing, their excitement, and the mindsets they are adapting ahead of race day.“I think it’s beautiful that this event is taking place, especially after being canceled last year,” said David Fiszon. “Over 40,000 people from Israel and across the world are coming together to enjoy this moment, but also remember what the country has been through in the last few years. Some people are going to run for charity, some will run with a group, some people are going to run for themselves and to overcome their own boundaries, but everyone here, I think, is going to try and achieve something while remembering everything that our country has been through.”
Fiszon credits Nice Jewish Runners for motivation, twice weekly group runs to aid in the training process, and a group of friends and cheerleaders who encourage him and his running goals.Cherie Diamond is another member of the running community who will participate in the Friday morning race. She told the Post that the first longer race she’d ever signed up for was a race that spanned a long distance, just between a half marathon and a full marathon’s distance.“The first longer race that I ever signed up for was aptly called The 32km Tough One. And I lined up at the start, standing next to an acquaintance mumbling and complaining how hard it was going to be and why had I chosen such a hilly race. She took one look at me and said ‘if you are going to go into a race with that mindset, rather go home,’” Diamond recalled. “‘You have done all the training and hard work – you may as well and should – enjoy it. Running is a privilege. Not everyone can do it.’ And I instantly changed my attitude and loved the race.”Diamond has run a number of marathons, even venturing into an ultramarathon – a whopping 92 kilometers.“I have always gone in with the same attitude – enjoying the day, the crowds, what my body is capable of. Drawing on that strength in everyday situations when I need it. There will be a time when you are injured or sick and can’t race, so remember to always smile for the race photographers!”She also emphasized that the running friends have become some of her closest.In the heart of a nation at war, spectators will have ways to spread joy while watching the event. Cheering stations were set up along the course, supported by 7,000 students, teachers, and parents from 25 schools.“The city is full of runners, and the energy is high as we near the race. It’s been fun seeing folks doing their shake off run earlier today,” Hadas Chechik, a Tel Aviv resident said.Chechik is coming back to running after an injury, telling the Post that while she was disappointed she could not participate this year, she was energized by the mood of the city leading up to race day.“I wish I was a participant this year, but this is making me excited to sign up for next year!”