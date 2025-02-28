Hostage Elkana Bohbot held in inhumane conditions in Gaza tunnels, released hostage says - N12

Hostage Elkana Bohbot is being held in inhumane conditions in tunnels in the Gaza Strip, a released hostage told Bohbot's family, according to Channel 12 on Thursday.

During his time in captivity, Bohbot, who suffers from asthma, developed a severe skin disease caused by the dismal conditions in which he is being held, according to the released hostage's testimony.

"Of course, he did not receive proper medical treatment," the released hostage was cited as saying by the Israeli news outlet.

Bohbot was held along with five other hostages in a narrow, 30-meter-deep tunnel. They could barely stand or walk due to lack of space and slept on a damp sheet full of mold. A northern Gaza tunnel uncovered and dismantled by the IDF. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Requested Bohbot be freed first

The released hostage said he told his captors to release Bohbot, who has a four-year-old son, instead of him. However, the terrorists refused.

Bohbot, 35 was kidnapped from the Nova music festival on October 7.