Prime Minister's Office: This is what happened on the night of October 7

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) issued a harsh statement on Saturday night in response to comments allegedly made by the IDF chief of staff regarding the performance of an intelligence officer in the prime minister’s military secretariat on the night of October 7.

The statement read: “It is very unfortunate that the chief of staff chooses to publicly attack a moral and reliable officer while attempting to shift responsibility for the October 7 failure onto his subordinates.”

According to the statement, contrary to the chief of staff’s claim, the officer in the prime minister’s military secretariat received a message on the night of October 7 that presented “several warning signs” but also included a clarification that “Hamas was operating as usual” and that “the Southern Command chief would hold a discussion on the matter the next morning.”

The PMO claims that the officer immediately relayed the message verbatim to the military secretary. However, “given that the message stated it was not an urgent event, he chose not to wake the prime minister from his sleep.”

According to the statement, the prime minister was only updated on the night’s events at 6:29 AM on Saturday morning, after Hamas's attack had already begun. INFOGRAPHIC: Timeline of October 7 early morning intelligence breakdown (credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)

The statement further claimed that the intelligence officer in the prime minister’s military secretariat “was not questioned, was not invited to present IDF investigations, and was even denied attendance after requesting it.”

According to them, approval for the officer’s attendance was only granted on the day of the investigation itself, after intelligence debriefings had already been presented.

At the conclusion of the statement, the Prime Minister’s Office emphasized: “Prime Minister Netanyahu has full confidence in the military secretariat of his office.”

At 3:30 AM on October 7, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar mobilized himself and senior Shin Bet officials to the agency's headquarters following warning signs, according to an N12 report.

Earlier this week, Maariv reported that five suspicious indicators had emerged.

At 2:58 AM, Shin Bet issued an alert to the IDF and the National Security Council (which reports to the prime minister) regarding unusual Hamas activity that could indicate an offensive operation.

At 3:17 AM, another alert was distributed at a lower alert level but with similar content.

Between 4:00 and 6:00 AM, Shin Bet messages in the operational chat with the IDF assessed that “the most likely possibility is that Hamas is preparing for a response to an anticipated Israeli operation; the event is not immediate.”

Meanwhile, two "Tequila" counterterrorism teams were deployed to the South out of concern for a possible attack. The "Tequila" team is a joint rapid intervention team of the Israel Police and the Shin Bet, which is designed to respond rapidly to terrorist attacks.

At 5:00 AM, following another situational assessment led by the Shin Bet chief, two decisions were made: To postpone the Cabinet meeting originally scheduled for Sunday morning and to immediately update the prime minister’s military secretary on the night’s developments.

However, the update to the military secretary was only delivered at 6:13 AM, when the Ronen Bar's chief of staff woke up Avi Gil, the prime minister’s military secretary.

At 6:17 AM, the two had a conversation over the hotline, and only at 6:29 AM was the prime minister himself updated.

Shin Bet and Military Intelligence assessment

Shin Bet and Military Intelligence presented three possible explanations for Hamas's activity, in the following order:

Hamas was conducting a military drill.

Hamas believed Israel was planning a targeted assassination operation in Gaza and was preparing to respond.

Only as a third-ranked possibility was there an assessment of a localized infiltration attempt by one or two squads.

In reality, none of the intelligence or Shin Bet assessments matched the actual events. The attack was hundreds of times larger than anticipated, with approximately 5,500 Hamas terrorists infiltrating Israel across 114 breach points.

The most extreme scenario anticipated for Gaza had only considered a maximum of 70 Nukhba fighters, between 4 to 8 breach points across the entire Gaza envelope.