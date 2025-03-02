Hostage Nimrod Cohen's family identifies him in Hamas propaganda video

The family of hostage Nimrod Cohen identified him in Hamas's propaganda video issued Saturday in which brothers Iair and Eitan Horn appear.

The family said it had identified Cohen, whose face is blurred, via a tattoo that appeared on his arm.

In the video, the Horn brothers can be seen hugging and saying their goodbyes a day before Iair was to be released. Released hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen and other hostages whose faces are blurred also appear in the video.

“I am very happy to see that my brother is being released, but this is not logical, in any way, to separate families,” Eitan said in the video. “Get everyone out, and don’t separate families. Do not destroy all our lives.”

As Eitan hugged his brother, he told him to tell their parents to continue the demonstrations and calls for the government to sign the second phase of the deal. Nimrod Cohen. (credit: COHEN FAMILY)

Iair was released as part of the first phase of the ceasefire deal on February 15.

Sign of life from Cohen

Earlier in February, Channel 12 reported that Cohen, 20, relayed a sign of life to his family through recently released hostages who were held with him in Hamas captivity.

According to the report, Cohen told the released hostages to tell his family, "I'm okay. Don't worry about me. I love you."