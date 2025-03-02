After watching testimony: Trump invites released hostage Eli Sharabi to White House

US President Donald Trump has invited released hostage Eli Sharabi to the White House after having viewed his testimony in Channel 12's Uvda, Sharabi's brother, Sharon told Channel 12 on Sunday.

Sharabi is set to fly to Washington on Monday and the meeting between the released hostage and the US leader is scheduled for Tuesday, Sharabi's brother said.

Detailing his 491-day captivity on Uvda, Sharabi said in late February, “You’re 50 meters underground. The sanitary conditions are simply terrible. You shower once a month with a bottle of water, maybe half a bucket of cold water.

"The chains on my legs never left me from the day I arrived in Gaza until the last day. Some people were shackled only part of the time—I was chained for a year and four months, with thick, heavy locks that tore into my flesh,” he recounted.

He added, “The idea that a free person can just take fruit or drink water—that’s what you dream about every day. You don’t care about the beatings, even when they break your ribs. I didn’t care—just give me half a pita.

'You can't believe what's happening to your body'

"You start to see your stomach sinking inward. At some point, you can’t believe what’s happening to your own body. During the worst periods, we ate once a day—a bowl of pasta, maybe 250-300 calories.”

Sharabi further noted that Hamas's tunnels were well-fortified, rendering military operations to rescue hostages alive nearly impossible.